Metcal Announces Patent Pending Software Upgrades to GT Series Soldering Systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in benchtop soldering systems, has announced patent pending software upgrades for its newly launched GT90 and GT120 Soldering Systems.

Dover_Logo.jpg

The GT series soldering systems are the only products in the market that offer the combination of inductive heating technology with adjustable temperature control. This gives GT series systems a significant performance advantage over resistive heating systems, with faster time to temperature, thermal recovery and temperature stability during soldering.

Expanding on the market-leading performance of its variable temperature controlled inductive heating systems, Metcal will be releasing software updates that allow users to set temperature profiles for various components or solder joints.

With this patent pending software, technicians soldering temperature-sensitive components can set thermal profiles for various component types using the GT family of soldering systems.

"This upgrade allows customers to set profiles with preheat ramp rates, creating a more robust soldering solution that prevents damage from thermal shock caused by rapid heating. We offer one of the most versatile solutions in the market today, with handling capabilities that span from the most sensitive components to the most demanding thermal load applications, all within one system and all enhanced with thermal profiling," said Hoa Nguyen, Chief Technology Officer of OK International. 

Metcal GT90 and GT120 systems offer improved performance over competitive resistive soldering systems and are ideal for production soldering, R&D labs and applications with extremely high thermal loads.

The patent pending software updates will begin in June 2021 and will be available to customers with existing units. Software updates can be downloaded directly from the Metcal website.

For more information about any Metcal electronics assembly bench tool solutions, visit metcal.com.

About Metcal:

Metcal is a benchtop solutions expert that has delivered broad value to customers since its Silicon Valley beginnings in 1982. Offering unrivalled performance, risk mitigation, and ROI, we give electronics manufacturers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices and military sectors the tools—and the confidence—they need to develop faster, safer, more advanced products. Metcal provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing applications. For more information, visit metcal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.  

Metcal Contact:
Meena Verma
(714) 799-9910   
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:  
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY13286&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metcal-announces-patent-pending-software-upgrades-to-gt-series-soldering-systems-301314026.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY13286&Transmission_Id=202106161615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY13286&DateId=20210616
