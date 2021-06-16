Horizon Technology Finance Management Announces Executive Promotions and New Hires

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC ("Horizon" or "the Advisor"), a registered investment advisor that underwrites and manages secured loans made to companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and the manager and advisor for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), today announced several promotions and new hires across the organization.

"A business is only as strong as its people, and we believe we have a leading team in the venture lending industry," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "Our promotions are well deserved, and recognize the outstanding work that these professionals have contributed to Horizon over many years. We are also excited to welcome three new team members, who add depth to our organization in credit, legal and accounting."

The following team members have been promoted to Executive Vice President of Horizon and HRZN:

John C. "Jay" Bombara

Mr. Bombara additionally serves as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary. He has been with the Advisor since its founding in 2003 and is based in the Farmington office.

Daniel S. Devorsetz

Mr. Devorsetz additionally serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer, and has been with Horizon since 2004. He is based in the Farmington office.

Daniel R. Trolio

Mr. Trolio additionally serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. He has been with Horizon since 2006 and is based in the Farmington office.

The following team members have been promoted to Senior Vice President of Horizon:

Mishone B. Donelson

In addition to his new role, Mr. Donelson serves as Senior Managing Director with responsibility for business development in the East Coast life sciences market. He has been with Horizon since 2016 and is based in the Farmington office.

Kevin J. May

In addition to his new role, Mr. May serves as Senior Managing Director with responsibility for business development in the West Coast life sciences market. He has been with Horizon since 2005 and is based in the Pleasanton office.

The following team members have been promoted to Vice President of Horizon:

Eric S. Darmofal

Mr. Darmofal serves as Vice President and Senior Attorney and is responsible for all legal aspects of closing and managing Horizon's portfolio of investments, as well as advising on general corporate legal matters. He has been with Horizon since 2011 and is based in the Farmington office.

Lynn D. Dombrowski

Ms. Dombrowski serves as Vice President and Corporate Controller and is responsible for accounting and financial reporting matters, including SEC and other regulatory reporting. She has been with Horizon since 2014 and is based in the Farmington office.

Haitham Shehadah

Mr. Shehadah serves as Vice President of Credit, responsible for underwriting and portfolio management. He has been with Horizon since 2017 and is based in the firm's Pleasanton office.

Horizon also announced the following new hires:

Lindsay A. Fouty – Vice President and Senior Credit Officer

Ms. Fouty is responsible for underwriting and portfolio management. Ms. Fouty rejoins Horizon, previously serving as a portfolio manager from 2012-2015. Prior to rejoining, she was a Vice President of portfolio management and co-founder of the Life Sciences Group at Bridge Bank. At Bridge, she helped build and manage the bank's first venture debt life sciences practice which significantly grew assets, closed on over 50 debt transactions and managed an active loan portfolio for life sciences companies. She began her career in risk management and underwriting at Silicon Valley Bank. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arizona, and is based in Austin.

Kristin L. Goodchild – Staff Attorney

Ms. Goodchild is responsible for all legal aspects of managing Horizon's portfolio of investments, as well as advising on general corporate legal matters. She joins Horizon from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, where she was an associate representing institutional investors and financial institutions in various financial transactions, including secured lending transactions. Prior to Akin Gump, she held positions of increasing responsibility over a decade at Barings, rising to the position of Counsel and advising on regulatory and compliance matters. She holds both a Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Science from Western New England University, and is based in the Farmington office.

Anthony G. LoBello – Senior Accountant

Mr. LoBello is responsible for financial reporting matters, including SEC and other regulatory reporting, in addition to fulfilling bank compliance requirements. He joins Horizon from KPMG LLP, where he was a senior associate in the audit practice with a focus on serving asset management clients. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Hartford, where he was a four-year member of the school's soccer team. He is a Certified Public Accountant, chartered in the State of Connecticut, and is based in the Farmington office.

About Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC

Horizon Technology Finance Management is a registered investment advisor that underwrites and manages secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and is the external advisor for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN). The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolios' returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from the warrants received when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

