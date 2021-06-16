Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, American Express Co
- New Purchases: SCHR, MSM, STAG, OZK, ZION, SNV, OKE, CAH, CUBE, PII, SAIC, HIG, XLK, JWN, PXD, PSX, VEA, FITB, SCHW, COP, BK, VAC, EBAY, OC, ACM, TEL, GNRC, PRI, FRC, WAL, AVA, AZO, NAVI, DNOW, SYF, BJ, BSV, AIG, AEP, AMG, DOV, GT, EXP, ITT, IP, LH, LNC, MGM, EOG, MAC, CDNS, ORLY, DRI, OSK, CMI, RGEN, RCL, CMA, TXRH,
- Added Positions: AMAT, IVV, IWM, BAC, MS, HON, UPS, ABBV, HEFA, DUK, TSLA, ISRG, VXF, MKSI, WAFD, CLX, EXPE, HD, TIP, ADBE, LNT, AMT, BRK.B, MCD, NVDA, PG, GLD, VO, MMM, BBY, BRO, CPB, KO, COST, DHI, DRE, EXPD, XOM, GE, LRCX, MRK, PPG, PFE, TSCO, WSO, WFC, AVGO, COR, FB, GOOG, PYPL, RACE, FTV, DIA, EEM, IJR, QQQ, SPLG, SPY, PLD, ABT, AMD, APD, ALXN, AMP, AON, ADSK, TFC, BDX, BLK, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CATY, FIS, CRL, CME, CI, C, CL, STZ, DTE, DHR, DE, ETN, EA, EMR, EL, EXC, FDX, FRT, FISV, IT, GPN, GS, GOOGL, LHX, HBAN, IEX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, VIAV, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, LII, LOW, MRO, MTD, MU, NFLX, NEM, NSC, PNC, PTC, PH, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, PEG, RPM, SLB, SO, TRV, SWK, STE, SYY, TMO, TRMB, USB, UNP, VZ, WDFC, WMT, ANTM, WEX, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, QRTEA, MA, TMUS, DAL, DFS, DG, CHTR, GM, HCA, NOW, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, CTLT, CZR, ETSY, DOW, AGG, BOTZ, IVE, VOO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IEF, VGIT, AXP, ADP, RTX, AMGN, LMT, SPGI, IWR, AAPL, VV, APH, MCHP, RMD, SBUX, FDS, JPM, IWB, AMZN, ADI, CAT, MET, NKE, QCOM, TER, ACN, ATVI, AFL, BA, CVX, CMCSA, RF, SMG, TGT, IEFA, MUB, CBSH, ECL, GRMN, INTC, KMB, MDT, MPWR, PCAR, RLI, LUV, TJX, TXN, WPC, WSM, YUM, MELI, V, MPC, BABA, DVY, EFA, IUSG, SCHX, VB, VIG, VTV, VWO, ASML, A, ALL, MO, BIIB, CACI, CP, CHE, CTXS, CCI, DLR, DD, EW, EPR, EQIX, EXPO, NEE, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GILD, GGG, HDB, HRC, HUM, IBM, KSU, KR, LAD, MMC, MCO, NDAQ, ROLL, O, ROP, POOL, SHW, SLAB, SYK, TSM, VLO, VRTX, DIS, WM, BAH, ACHC, FIVE, HUBS, MEDP, ALC, IJH, IYW, SCHO, SDY, VNQ, VYM,
- Sold Out: WEC, NWN, MPW, MXIM, CDW, FLIR, EXR, DPZ, COG, ATO, IAU, BRMK, VTRS, NOC, ROST, IWO, MUNI, VEU, VPU, TDG, SRE, REGN, MKTX, ED, BSX, BAX,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 677,398 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 758,397 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 613,172 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 389,230 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 471,490 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $57.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 478.78%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 178.87%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 151,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 488.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 255.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 40,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 333.77%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $218.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 503.78%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $200.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $42.44 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $47.95.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $68.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Coldstream Capital Management Inc still held 72,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 84.43%. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $164.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Coldstream Capital Management Inc still held 5,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 84.93%. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Coldstream Capital Management Inc still held 3,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 85.08%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Coldstream Capital Management Inc still held 7,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 73.12%. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $239.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Coldstream Capital Management Inc still held 4,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 87.71%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $383.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Coldstream Capital Management Inc still held 1,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.
