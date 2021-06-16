Logo
Euro Manganese Announces CEO Succession Plan

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) ("EMN" or the "Company") today announced that it will begin implementation of a CEO succession plan. A search will now begin for a new Chief Executive Officer to carry the Company through its next stage of development, as it transitions from a development company to an operating company.

Marco Romero, the founder of the Company and its current CEO, will remain in the CEO position until a successor is identified and appointed.

Marco Romero said, "I have been looking for the right opportunity to make way for a new CEO for some time and have been working closely with the Board to set the stage for a transition. This current phase, where we are busy completing our feasibility study and EIA, building our demonstration plant, as well as setting the stage for project financing and construction, represents an ideal time to effect that change. We have tangible short-term objectives and a very capable team in place, and we are well funded to achieve those goals. What we need now is to onboard a CEO who has the right credentials to build out our organization and prepare us for life as an operating company at the heart of the European battery supply chain. I plan to remain with the Company in a new role to help our team achieve our key goals and to pursue opportunities beyond the advancement of our current project. I am excited about the future of Euro Manganese."

John Webster, Chairman of the Board, said "Marco has been an inspirational and capable leader for the Company since 2015. He identified and secured the Chvaletice Manganese Project, set the Company’s vision for the future and its high standards, and established a firm foundation for its growth. He also built an outstanding team, developed strategic customer relations, raised the necessary finance to get us through the development phase and set us on the path to success. We look forward to working with him as we begin the next phase of the Company's growth."

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

This announcement was authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Contact: Euro Manganese Inc.
Marco A. RomeroFausto Taddei
President & CEOVice President, Corporate Development
+1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 101& Corporate Secretary +1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 105
Media inquiries:
Ron Shewchuk
Director of Communications
+1 604-781-2199
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.mn25.ca
Company Address:
#709 -700 West Pender St.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

