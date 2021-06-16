CapStar Bank Announces Southeastern School of Banking Diversity Scholarship Recipients

Nia Buntin Tennessee Tech University

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), in partnership with the Tennessee Bankers Association, today announced three 2021 winners of The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB) Diversity Scholarship.

The annual scholarship program was launched in 2020 to support individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in the financial services industry. Each year, the scholarship awards three junior or senior level undergraduate students who are Tennessee residents and attend an accredited college or university, with full tuition and housing to The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB). The southeast’s premier two-year banking school, TSSB offers a 70-hour practical banking curriculum with onsite instruction one week each year in Nashville.

“We congratulate our inaugural group of scholarship recipients on this exciting opportunity,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s President and CEO. “Diversity of culture and thoughts is a cornerstone of CapStar and this scholarship program represents our company’s continued commitment to helping the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams in the financial services industry. Our goal is to help foster a more diverse pool of qualified talent, and we look forward to the innovative contributions these talented students will make to our industry.”

This year’s CapStar Bank TSSB Diversity Scholarship recipients are:

In addition to paid tuition and housing, the award offers an exclusive professional development advantage as admittance to The Southeastern School of Banking is to date reserved for banking professionals and not available to college students. Importantly, each scholarship recipient will be paired with CapStar Bank employee mentor during the two-year TSSB program and prioritized for potential CapStar employment opportunities upon graduation from college.

"Education and mentorship is an important step towards diversity within the financial services industry,” said Colin Barrett, President/CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. "That's why we're proud to partner with CapStar for this scholarship, which provides the type of assistance that is essential to supporting emerging and talented students as they prepare for their careers. We join CapStar in congratulating this year’s winners.”

