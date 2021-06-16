Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 227,705,860 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 67.72% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2021.
Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:
- Election of the Board of Directors; and
- Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2021.
Detailed results of the voting are set out below:
Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Outcome of Votes
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Darren Hall
|Carried
|221,059,623
|99.87
|287,907
|0.13
|Blayne Johnson
|Carried
|217,594,515
|98.30
|3,753,015
|1.70
|Douglas Forster
|Carried
|206,796,860
|93.43
|14,550,670
|6.57
|Edward Farrauto
|Carried
|217,622,712
|98.32
|3,724,818
|1.68
|Raymond Threlkeld
|Carried
|211,892,851
|95.73
|9,454,679
|4.27
|Douglas Hurst
|Carried
|204,869,393
|92.56
|16,478,137
|7.44
|Audra Walsh
|Carried
|213,635,865
|96.52
|7,711,665
|3.48
|Mike Vint
|Carried
|220,837,470
|99.77
|510,060
|0.23
|Randall Chatwin
|Carried
|220,455,835
|99.60
|891,695
|0.40
The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.
Appointment of Auditors
|Outcome of Votes
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Carried
|227,631,322
|99.97
|74,538
|0.03
Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Darren Hall”
Darren Hall
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Ryan King
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
T: (604) 628-1010
E: [email protected]
W: www.calibremining.com
About Calibre Mining Corp.
Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a ‘hub-and-spoke’ operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.
