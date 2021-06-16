Sunnyside Bancorp Announces Rhodium BA Holdings to Acquire Company for $18.75 per Share

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sunnyside Bancorp Announces Rhodium BA Holdings to Acquire Company for $18.75 per Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINGTON, N.Y., June 16, 2021

IRVINGTON, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: SNNY) ("Sunnyside" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Rhodium BA Holdings LLC ("Rhodium"), a New York-based private equity group, to acquire the Company and its subsidiary, Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington ("Sunnyside Federal"). The Company and DLP Bancshares have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, dated March 16, 2021, (the "Initial Merger Agreement") and Rhodium has paid a termination fee to DLP Bancshares with respect thereto.

Under the terms of the merger agreement with Rhodium, dated June 16, 2021 (the "Rhodium Merger Agreement"), shareholders of Sunnyside will receive $18.75 per share in cash. The proposed transaction, which has been approved unanimously by Sunnyside's board of directors, is subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Rhodium expects to close the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022.

The $18.75 per share payable under the Rhodium Merger Agreement represents a 25.0% premium to the common stock closing price of $15.00 as of April 19, 2021 (the day before the public announcement of the Rhodium offer of $18.50 per share) and a 20.6% premium to the Initial Merger Agreement price of $15.55 per share.

"We are delighted to move forward with this strategic acquisition, which represents a significant premium for Sunnyside shareholders over the unaffected share price and the prior offer," said Mark Silber, Managing Partner of Rhodium BA Holdings LLC. "Looking forward, we see a significant opportunity to grow and enhance Sunnyside by leveraging our team's extensive banking experience to strengthen Sunnyside's customer, financial and employee relationships."

"We believe this transaction with Rhodium will deliver compelling and certain value to Sunnyside shareholders while positioning the Company to continue supporting our customers and communities' expanding banking needs," said Timothy D. Sullivan, President and CEO of Sunnyside Bancorp and Sunnyside Federal. "The Sunnyside Board regularly reviews the Company's strategy and market opportunities to maximize shareholder value, and we are confident this transaction achieves that objective."

Advisors

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, served as financial advisor to Sunnyside and rendered a fairness opinion to the Sunnyside Board of Directors. Luse Gorman, PC served as Sunnyside's legal advisor. FinPro Capital Advisors, Inc. served as financial advisor to Rhodium, and Hinman, Howard & Kattell LLP, Venable LLP, and Thompson LLP served as Rhodium's legal advisors.

About Rhodium BA Holdings LLC

Rhodium BA Holdings LLC was formed by Mark Silber to purchase Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Mark Silber is a Managing Partner of Rhodium Asset Management and of Rhodium Capital Advisors, a New York-based fully integrated real estate investment firm with a primary focus on the preservation, acquisition, and management of affordable housing across the United States. Neither Rhodium Asset Management nor Rhodium Capital Advisors is participating in the purchase of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Rhodium, through a special purpose subsidiary, currently owns 9.82% of the Company's outstanding common stock.

About Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Irvington, New York, is the parent of Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association, a federally chartered stock savings and loan association founded in 1930. Sunnyside Federal offers a wide range of financial services through its office located in Irvington, New York. Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol "SNNY."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated closing date of the transaction and anticipated future results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "should", "could" or "may". Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include: the merger may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; the inability to obtain the necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals or to obtain them in a timely fashion; the reaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties to the proposed merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc., Sunnyside Federal and Rhodium BA Holdings LLC are engaged; changes in the securities markets; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Sunnyside Bancorp's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. None of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc., Sunnyside Federal or Rhodium BA Holdings LLC undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the merger agreement. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement with the SEC, the Company intends to mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS) AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS REGARDING THE TRANSACTION THAT THE COMPANY FILES WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER.

Free copies of the definitive proxy statement and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC may be obtained at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the definitive proxy statement and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC can also be obtained, when they become available, free of charge, by directing a request to Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association, Attn: Timothy D. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, 56 Main Street Irvington, NY 10533.

Participants in the Solicitation

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. is set forth in Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.'s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021 and in the proxy statement for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.'s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on May 27, 2020, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such definitive proxy statement, and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants and any other persons who may be deemed participants in the merger agreement may be obtained by reading the proxy statement regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Sunnyside
Timothy D. Sullivan
President and Chief Executive Officer, Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]
(914) 591-8000

Media
Gagnier Communications
Jeffrey Mathews / Dan Gagnier
(646) 569-5711
[email protected]

Investors
MacKenzie Partners, Inc.
Bob Marese
(212) 929-5405

favicon.png?sn=NY13875&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunnyside-bancorp-announces-rhodium-ba-holdings-to-acquire-company-for-18-75-per-share-301314183.html

SOURCE Sunnyside Bancorp Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY13875&Transmission_Id=202106161700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY13875&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment