Kia Announces 2022 Telluride

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot-selling Telluride, with year-on-year sales up 68 percent, maintains its bold style and adds the new Kia badging and slightly redesigned radiator grille. Inside, Kia's award-winning SUV adds a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.

2022 Telluride introduced with additional convenience and safety features across trims; minor design enhancements.

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,225 destination)

• LX FWD $32,790 • LX AWD $34,790 • S FWD $35,290 • S AWD $37,290 • EX FWD $37,790 • EX AWD $39,790 • SX FWD $42,690 • SX AWD $44,590 • SX-P $46,890

Engine:

• 3.8L, V6, GDI Lambda-II: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

• FWD: 20/26/23 • AWD: 19/24/21

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Driver Attention Warning: Std: All trims

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist: Std: All trims

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist: Std: All trims

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist: Std: All trims

Lane Keeping Assist: Std: All trims

Lane Following Assist: Std: All trims



Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 196.9 in. • Overall Width: 78.3 in. • Overall Height (with roof rails): 69.3 in. • Overall Height (w/o roof rails): 68.9 in. • Wheelbase: 114.2 in.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely and use caution.

