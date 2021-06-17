Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, , Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: EWTX, SBTX, GRCL, HAE, ACET, GMTX, CMMB, CMMB, CGEM, NVAX, JNCE, ALHC, GLPG, PHGE, SSPK, TVTX, MGTA, CBIO, OLK, OCX, ASLN, NUVB, SGFY, LABP, NTLA, ADAG, INNV, RXDX, RXDX, SANA, ARYA,
- Added Positions: MRK, GH, VRTX, BMY, IMGN, ABBV, OSH, SYK, ASND, ISRG, MRSN, AUPH, BSX, MRTX, HZNP, CRSP, HUM, MREO, PGNY, DCPH, NTRA, APLT, HARP, EW, DXCM, GILD, UNH, CRVS, XFOR, FLDM, FBRX, IFRX, TRIL, SYRS, VTGN, MIST, PCVX,
- Reduced Positions: PRLD, BIIB, SWTX, NSTG, SRPT, BNR, TPTX, IMAB, ALEC, ORIC, PAND, ALXN, CMPS, ABCL, ANTM, CTIC, LRMR, SBBP, ARCT, SIBN, SELB, PPBT, BLU,
- Sold Out: PRVL, PFE, CNC, AGIO, ATRC, EHTH, CHNG, ACHC, ATNX, SNDX, HRTX, ALC, PRTA, TEVA, ZYME, PHGE, ACAD, PRAX, AVRO, VTRS, INZY, COGT, OM, AKUS, EPIX, FDMT, MASS,
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,186,307 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
- Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) - 13,944,680 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) - 10,039,691 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62%
- Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX) - 8,740,887 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 3,144,355 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 13,944,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)
Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 8,740,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)
Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,884,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 852,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)
Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,232,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)
Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,826,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,732,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 81.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 977,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.18%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $187.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,135,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,515,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)
Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,131,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,213,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (PRVL)
Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.Sold Out: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)
Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.Reduced: Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)
Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc by 35.62%. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.69%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 10,039,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 84.51%. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)
Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc by 61.71%. The sale prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 622,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 62.85%. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 200,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)
Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd by 54.4%. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,897,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: I-MAB (IMAB)
Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in I-MAB by 96.94%. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 18,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.
