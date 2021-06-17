Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp

New Purchases: SUB, FISV, IVOL, NLY, IYY, SBNY, MGP, PD, SPGI, ANTM, IYH, BIO, ARCT, CRSP, U, AXON, TREX, WKHS, MTLS, ESGU, FXR, FICO, AGM, SPG, SLP, TPL, TWOU, PSTG, NTLA, ABNB, DSI, IVE, VLUE, VOOG, ANSS, FUN, CAR, LUMN, PENN, PRU, NLOK, TDS, TER, NQP, NAD, NXJ, NRK, SPR, GH, SSPK, AI, ADM, SAN, CAKE, LNG, ED, EXAS, HOLX, HBAN, DIN, IPG, LNC, LYV, MMC, OHI, OSTK, RCL, SLG, SPWR, THC, WEN, WSM, ZBH, BRK.A, RQI, NKG, NAN, LBTYK, MSCI, KKR, PACB, TRGP, APO, HZNP, UI, FUBO, EPZM, FPF, CDW, AAL, W, NVRO, BST, LBRDK, STOR, BKR, TWST, JMIA, PSNL, SI, CAN, MSGE, XPEV, SKLZ, CGNT, CGNT, AMLP, ARKG, DEM, DLS, FTA, FTC, FTSL, IJJ, IUSB, IWO, IWP, JKF, LTPZ, RDVY, XLB, XOP, ASML, ASX, BCS, CPRT, DRI, DVN, EOG, GNTX, HSBC, HSY, HXL, J, JBLU, MDC, MPW, MITK, MCO, INSG, NUE, PGR, PEG, SLB, SUI, TDY, TD, VMI, WDFC, DSU, TSI, VCV, FCO, MYJ, MCA, CXE, JQC, EIM, HYT, FTF, GPM, AOD, AVAV, GRX, ENSG, FCAM, CHTR, EDF, BWG, APTS, HCA, DBL, GMRE, NCLH, BIT, FOXF, SNDX, SYF, DEA, NNDM, LOB, LSXMK, CDEV, JHB, TRTN, WH, PRVB, LYFT, AZEK, ASPL, MP, DXJ, EMLP, EWH, FNX, FYX, GVI, HYD, ICVT, IJT, IWN, LIT, RYT, SCHO, STIP, VMBS, VTIP, XME, BBVA, GERN, RFIL, SMFG, UEC, JEMD, AQST,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 983 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 614,646 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3076.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 762,714 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,287 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.86% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 426,832 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1609.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,943 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.04%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 235,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $258.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3076.96%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.68%. The holding were 614,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1609.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 426,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 762,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 329.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $422.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3415.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 183,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.