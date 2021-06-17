Six Flags Makes 50,000 Ticket Donation for Vaccination Efforts in the State of California

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Six Flags Makes 50,000 Ticket Donation for Vaccination Efforts in the State of California

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is proud to announce a donation of 50,000 tickets to support the state of California’s ongoing efforts to get more people vaccinated. Governor Newsom was at Six Flags Magic Mountain today to personally thank Six Flags for this major contribution to the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616006038/en/

Six_Flags_Ticket_Donation_Press_Conference.jpg

Governor Newsom at Six Flags Magic Mountain, with Park President Don McCoy, President & CEO Mike Spanos, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Senator Henry Stern. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Six Flags is proud to support efforts to vaccinate more Californians, particularly in underserved communities,” said Mike Spanos, Six Flags President and CEO. “California is a priority market for the company. We are continuing our commitment to local communities through ticket donations and by hosting vaccination sites at our parks across the country. We are excited to safely create fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”

“We’re fully reopening California’s economy, but we’re not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated—especially in our hardest hit communities—so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state’s iconic landmarks,” said Governor Newsom. “Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we maintain our incredible progress and bring our state roaring back from this pandemic.”

Californians will receive a free Six Flags ticket when they receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any of the 65 participating providers, located across 13 counties, serving the most vulnerable residents.

Tickets can be redeemed at any one of the four California Six Flags parks: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia; Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo; Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Valencia; and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2.

About Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, is home to more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, including 10 world-class roller coasters like Medusa and Batman: The Ride. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the premier destination for thrilling, family fun.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, a 22-acre waterpark located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, features over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropically themed paradise. Enjoy two of the tallest fully-enclosed speed slides in Southern California, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon, and a splashy kid’s play area. The park operates seasonally May-September.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, Northern California’s Most Thrilling Waterpark, features more than 22 rides and attractions like Break Point Plunge and Splashwater Island. Hurricane Harbor Concord is the premier destination for fun in the sun for the entire family.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616006038r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616006038/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment