Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) Unanimously Approves Business Combination Between Stone and Linx With No Restrictions

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that CADE, the Brazilian antitrust authority, unanimously approved, on this date, the business combination between STNE Participações S.A. (“STNE”), a controlled company of Stone that holds the software investments business of the Stone group in Brazil and Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX) (“Linx”), a leading provider of retail management software in Brazil (“Transaction”), with no restrictions.

Stone believes that the business combination with Linx represents a significant value creation opportunity for all stakeholders, including clients, shareholders and employees and will help accelerate Stone’s mission of empowering Brazilian merchants of all sizes to manage their businesses more effectively through technology.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

