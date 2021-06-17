C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific

C3 AI ( NYSE:AI, Financial), the Enterprise AI application software company, and NCS, a leading technology services provider and member of the Singtel Group, today announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering enterprise AI solutions to clients in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) across multiple industries, including telecommunications, government, financial services, transportation, and more.

This agreement represents C3 AI’s first strategic partnership with a telecommunications group. NCS will leverage its deep domain experience and technology expertise in serving governments and businesses in SEA and ANZ, investing up to S$10 million to develop and deploy enterprise AI applications created on the C3 AI® Suite. C3 AI’s solutions will also be deployed across Singtel, Optus, and other affiliated telecommunications networks to bring the advantages of enterprise AI to their operations and clients.

As the leader in enterprise AI applications, C3 AI’s offerings include the C3 AI Suite, a powerful end-to-end enterprise AI platform; C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code solution that anyone can use to generate actionable enterprise AI insights; C3 AI CRM, the first enterprise AI-powered CRM solution custom-built for industries; and a comprehensive inventory of pre-built enterprise AI applications. These applications cover a broad range of use cases, such as C3 AI Energy Management for optimizing energy consumption and carbon emissions, C3 AI Predictive Maintenance to reduce unplanned machine downtime, and C3 AI Fraud Detection for financial transactions.

“Our partnership with C3 AI reaffirms NCS’ commitment to build a strong digital partner ecosystem that provides our clients access to world-leading technologies and enterprise solutions,” said NCS CEO Ng Kuo Pin. “We believe that the wave of enterprise-grade AI solutions has arrived and are excited to work with our clients to build the next generation of digital applications with enterprise AI embedded. We look forward to playing our part to unleash the transformative power of enterprise AI across governments and enterprises in Asia-Pacific.”

In its 2021 Global CIO Agenda survey, Gartner found that SEA and ANZ were among the fastest-growing regions in the world to apply digitalization to optimize enterprise processes1. In addition, CIOs in these regions identified Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning as a game-changing technology2. To capitalize on this trend, C3 AI and NCS will establish a Center of Excellence together to jointly explore new solutions that will accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI and develop custom-built offerings tailored to the business requirements of the Asia-Pacific market.

“Our Center of Excellence will bring together experts from C3 AI and NCS to carefully study and respond to the specific needs of organizations and industries in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand,” said General Manager, Industries and Alliances at C3 AI Gene Reznik. “This will allow us to better serve customers in SEA and ANZ and provide them with the enterprise AI solutions they require to achieve their digital transformation objectives.”

“Singtel and NCS are clear leaders in the deployment and implementation of telecommunication and cloud solutions, and we are incredibly excited to be joining forces with such a respected and forward-looking partner,” said C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel.“NCS’ focus on digital transformation will help drive enterprise AI in Asia-Pacific, especially in the telecommunications industry, on a massive scale.”

1 Gartner, '2021 CIO Agenda: Global Perspectives on 'Seize This Opportunity for Digital Business Acceleration', Andy Rowsell-Jones, Tomas Neilsen, Jan-Martin Lowendahl, Chris Howard, Monika Sinha, March 05, 2021

2 Gartner, '2021 CIO Agenda: A Southeast Asia Perspective', Adrian Lee, February 03, 2021; Gartner, '2021 CIO Agenda: An Australia and New Zealand Perspective', Andy Rowsell-Jones, Brian Ferreira, Christopher Bell, December 15, 2021

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. ( NYSE:AI, Financial) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

About NCS

NCS is a member of the Singtel Group and the leading information, communications and technology (ICT) service provider with presence in the Asia Pacific region. NCS delivers end-to-end ICT and digital solutions to help governments and enterprises realise business value through digital transformation and the innovative use of technology. NCS invests in NEXT capabilities of digital, cloud, platform and cyber while continuously strengthening its core offerings of Applications, Infrastructure and Engineering. NCS also believes in building a strong partner eco-system with leading technology players and research institutions to support open innovation and co-creation.

For more information, please visit www.ncs.com.sg.

