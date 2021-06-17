Logo
Targovax announces completed enrollment in the phase 1/2 trial with ONCOS-102 in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced colorectal cancer with peritoneal malignancies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The trial is now fully recruited with a total of 33 patients enrolled with 30 patients in the full dose ONCOS-102 and durvalumab combination in the colorectal cancer cohort

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2021

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the ONCOS-102 and durvalumab trial in patients with advanced peritoneal malignancies has completed enrollment in the colorectal cancer cohort.

This phase 1/2 trial investigates the safety, biologic and anti-tumor activity of ONCOS-102 in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab, anti-PD-L1) in patients with advanced peritoneal malignancies who have failed prior standard chemotherapy and have histologically confirmed platinum-resistant or refractory epithelial ovarian or colorectal cancer.

In October 2020, the pre-defined disease control efficacy threshold in part 1 in the colorectal cancer cohort was met, and this expansion cohort was opened for recruitment of the part 2 patients. The clinical and immune activation data are expected to be available first half of 2022.

Dr. Magnus Jäderberg, Chief Medical Officer of Targovax, said: "We are very pleased to see that recruitment is completed into this trial. This population of metastatic CRC who have failed prior therapy with peritoneal metastases is a large patient group with no effective available treatment. We look forward to seeing the clinical and immune activation data from this novel combination of immunotherapies and hope that it can deliver benefit to the patients."

The trial is a collaboration between Targovax, AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and Ludwig Cancer Research.

For further information, please contact:
Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: [email protected]

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-announces-completed-enrollment-in-the-phase-1-2-trial-with-oncos-102-in-combination-with-du,c3369324

favicon.png?sn=IO14517&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-announces-completed-enrollment-in-the-phase-12-trial-with-oncos-102-in-combination-with-durvalumab-in-patients-with-advanced-colorectal-cancer-with-peritoneal-malignancies-301314392.html

SOURCE Targovax

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO14517&Transmission_Id=202106170123PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO14517&DateId=20210617
