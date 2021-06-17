Martin Marietta Materials Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $342.99 per share and the market cap of $21.4 billion, Martin Marietta Materials stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Martin Marietta Materials is shown in the chart below.

Because Martin Marietta Materials is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 6.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.81% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Martin Marietta Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which is worse than 86% of the companies in Building Materials industry. The overall financial strength of Martin Marietta Materials is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Martin Marietta Materials is fair. This is the debt and cash of Martin Marietta Materials over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Martin Marietta Materials has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.8 billion and earnings of $12.17 a share. Its operating margin is 22.07%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Building Materials industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Martin Marietta Materials at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Martin Marietta Materials over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Martin Marietta Materials’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. Martin Marietta Materials’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Martin Marietta Materials’s ROIC is 8.49 while its WACC came in at 4.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Martin Marietta Materials is shown below:

Overall, Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. To learn more about Martin Marietta Materials stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

