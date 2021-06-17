Logo
Advantest Developing Innovative Methodologies for High-Speed Scan and Software-Based Functional Testing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Testing Capabilities Bridging Semiconductor Design and Production Expected to be Available on V93000 Platform in 2022

TOKYO, Japan, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) is pilot testing a next-generation solution for performing both high-speed scan testing and software-driven functional device testing on the V93000 platform by leveraging the existing high-speed serial I/O interfaces on advanced integrated circuits (ICs). This novel approach can correlate scan testing results between established and new test routines, boot up and execute on-chip test software and achieve a seamless end-to-end data flow in conjunction with Advantest’s partners in electronic design automation (EDA).

The new capabilities are being developed on a new, modular card architecture that is expected to be broadly available next year. The V93000 platform will be able to quickly and cost-effectively handle the growing volume of scan test data resulting from increasing gate counts in today’s highly integrated semiconductors. The new methodologies also will be used to perform system-level-type functional testing of the complex interactions among numerous cores within system-on-chip (SoC) devices, including the communication to an external host. This will add to structural test coverage and facilitate the correlation between automated test equipment (ATE) and system-level testing (SLT). Together, these innovations will help bring software-based functional testing into the production environment, where potential defects can be identified earlier during wafer-sort and packaged-device testing.

“Today’s growing design sizes and complexities are pushing the limits of test bandwidth capacity,” said Amit Sanghani, senior vice president, Hardware Analytics and Test Group at Synopsys. “Anticipating the need for high-speed tests, Synopsys has collaborated with Advantest to bring to market integrated solutions that represent the industry’s first functional interface-based, high-bandwidth test solution, providing our customers accelerated test times while maintaining comprehensive test coverage and enabling software-based functional tests.”

“Working with Synopsys and other companies in the EDA sector, we are making it possible to leverage test data from design through manufacturing to validate highly complex, new device designs in all stages of the manufacturing process,” said Juergen Serrer, managing executive officer responsible for Advantest’s V93000 Business Unit. “This will allow us to provide customers with more options in their overall test strategies while we address growing global markets for high-end digital products, including smart-phone application processors, MPUs and AI accelerators.”

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Tish Kelly-Mick
[email protected]

