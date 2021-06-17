i3 Energy PLC Announces i3 Canada Ltd YE 2020 Reserves

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E, Financial)(TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the 2020 year-end reserves for its subsidiary i3 Energy Canada Ltd. i3's independent reserve report (the 'GLJ report') was prepared by GLJ Ltd. ('GLJ') in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Handbook (COGEH) and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ('NI 51-101') with an effective date of 31/12/20.
Highlights
- The Before-tax Net Present Value of cash flows attributable to the reserves, discounted at 10%, is USD 97mm for the Proved Reserves ('1P') and USD 183mm for the Proved plus Probable Reserves ('2P'), indicative of the numerous economic development opportunities in the Company's portfolio.
- Proved Producing Reserves are 17.51 million barrels of oil equivalent ('mmboe'), representing 55% of all 1P Reserves and Proved plus Probable Producing Reserves are 22.83 mmboe representing 43% of all 2P Reserves, indicative of relatively low risk reserves.
- Top-tier, low-decline asset base as exhibited by projected first year declines of 13% on a 2P basis. Actual observed declines since i3's acquisition of these assets are significantly below this projection.
- The Company's Proved plus Probable Reserves are comprised of 62% natural gas and 38% oil and natural gas liquids ('NGLs').
- The forecast commodity pricing assumed by GLJ as at 31/12/20 is materially below that used for the 30/6/20 evaluation and today's forward strip price curve. The change in Proved Producing reserves of 1.8 mmboe from 30/6/20 to 31/12/2020 is principally due to the 1.7 mmboe produced across that 6-month period.
The tables below outline GLJ's estimates of i3's reserves at 31/12/20.
I3 YE 2020 - Reserves Volumes
|Reserves Category
Company Working Interest Reserves
Oil
Mbbl
NGL
Mbbl
Gas
MMcf
Total
Mboe
Liquids Weighting
|Proved Producing
2,365
4,355
64,733
17.509
38%
|Proved Non-Producing
375
393
14,085
3,115
25%
|Proved Undeveloped
1,640
2,215
43,570
11,117
35%
|Total Proved
4,380
6,963
122,388
31,741
36%
|Probable Producing
814
1,317
19,122
5,318
40%
Total Probable
4,397
4,592
74,005
21,323
42%
Proved plus Probable
8,776
11,555
196,393
53,063
38%
I3 YE 2020 - Reserves Volumes and Values
Reserves Category
Company Net Reserves
Pre-Tax NPV
Post-Tax NPV
Oil
Mbbl
NGL
Mbbl
Gas
MMcf
Total
Mboe
Liquids Weighting
Discount Rate 10%
$M
$M
Proved Producing
2,194
3,760
62,212
16,323
36%
62,886
52,217
Proved Non-Producing
332
322
13,007
2,822
23%
11,550
8,868
Proved Undeveloped
1,570
2,022
41,468
10,503
34%
22,175
14,265
Total Proved
4,096
6,104
116,687
29,648
34%
96,612
75,350
Probable Producing
724
1,195
18,610
5,021
38%
20,112
16,060
Total Probable
4,048
4,079
70,622
19,897
41%
86,212
63,579
Proved plus Probable
8,144
10,183
187,309
49,545
37%
182,824
138,929
Notes:
(1) The Company is not in a tax paying position due to Canadian tax loss pools.
(2) 'Net' reserves mean the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations.
(3) USD/CAD of 0.826 used to convert GLJ's reported Net Present Values from CAD to US.
Forecast Prices Used in Estimates
GLJ has employed the 3 Consultants Average ('3CA') forecast prices in the GLJ Report, being the average of the forecasts of GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd and Sproule Associates Limited. The 3CA forecast prices, exchange rate and inflation (2% post 2035) assumptions as at 31/12/20 are tabulated below.
Canadian Light Sweet
Western Canada Select
Alberta
Pentanes
Plus
Butanes
Propanes
Inflation Rate
Exchange Rate
40° API
WCS 20.5 API
Spot
FOB Edmonton
FOB Edmonton
FOB Edmonton
Year
(CAD/bbl)
(CAD/bbl)
CAD/mmbtu
(CAD/bbl)
(CAD/bbl)
(CAD/bbl)
(% / year)
(USD/CAD)
2021
55.76
44.63
2.78
59.24
26.36
18.18
0.0
0.7683
2022
59.89
48.18
2.70
63.19
32.85
21.91
1.3
0.7650
2023
63.48
52.10
2.61
67.34
39.20
24.57
2.0
0.7633
2024
65.76
54.10
2.65
69.77
40.65
25.47
2.0
0.7633
2025
67.13
55.19
2.70
71.18
41.50
26.00
2.0
0.7633
2026
68.53
56.29
2.76
72.61
42.36
26.54
2.0
0.7633
2027
69.95
57.42
2.81
74.07
43.24
27.09
2.0
0.7633
2028
71.40
58.57
2.86
75.56
44.14
27.65
2.0
0.7633
2029
72.88
59.74
2.92
77.08
45.06
28.23
2.0
0.7633
2030
74.34
60.93
2.98
78.62
45.96
28.79
2.0
0.7633
2031
75.83
62.15
3.04
80.19
46.88
29.37
2.0
0.7633
2032
77.34
63.39
3.10
81.80
47.82
29.96
2.0
0.7633
2033
78.89
64.66
3.16
83.43
48.78
30.55
2.0
0.7633
2034
80.47
65.95
3.23
85.10
49.75
31.16
2.0
0.7633
2035
82.08
67.28
3.29
86.80
50.75
31.79
2.0
0.7633
Majid Shafiq, CEO of I3 Energy plc, commented:
'With Producing Reserves representing a relatively high proportion of Proved and Probable reserves and performance even better than the predicted top tier decline rates, this demonstrates the low risk, high quality nature of our portfolio'.
Notes:
Reserves estimates have been prepared by GLJ in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook.
Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal to or exceed the estimate.
Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable (2P) reserves. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal to or exceed the 2P estimate.
Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (for example proved or probable) to which they are assigned.
END
Qualified Person's Statement
In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in 1988 and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Notes to Editors:
i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.
The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.
i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.
i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
