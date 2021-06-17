Logo
i3 Energy PLC Announces i3 Canada Ltd YE 2020 Reserves

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (

AIM:I3E, Financial)(TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the 2020 year-end reserves for its subsidiary i3 Energy Canada Ltd. i3's independent reserve report (the 'GLJ report') was prepared by GLJ Ltd. ('GLJ') in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Handbook (COGEH) and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ('NI 51-101') with an effective date of 31/12/20.

Highlights

  • The Before-tax Net Present Value of cash flows attributable to the reserves, discounted at 10%, is USD 97mm for the Proved Reserves ('1P') and USD 183mm for the Proved plus Probable Reserves ('2P'), indicative of the numerous economic development opportunities in the Company's portfolio.
  • Proved Producing Reserves are 17.51 million barrels of oil equivalent ('mmboe'), representing 55% of all 1P Reserves and Proved plus Probable Producing Reserves are 22.83 mmboe representing 43% of all 2P Reserves, indicative of relatively low risk reserves.
  • Top-tier, low-decline asset base as exhibited by projected first year declines of 13% on a 2P basis. Actual observed declines since i3's acquisition of these assets are significantly below this projection.
  • The Company's Proved plus Probable Reserves are comprised of 62% natural gas and 38% oil and natural gas liquids ('NGLs').
  • The forecast commodity pricing assumed by GLJ as at 31/12/20 is materially below that used for the 30/6/20 evaluation and today's forward strip price curve. The change in Proved Producing reserves of 1.8 mmboe from 30/6/20 to 31/12/2020 is principally due to the 1.7 mmboe produced across that 6-month period.

The tables below outline GLJ's estimates of i3's reserves at 31/12/20.

I3 YE 2020 - Reserves Volumes

Reserves Category

Company Working Interest Reserves

Oil

Mbbl

NGL

Mbbl

Gas

MMcf

Total

Mboe

Liquids Weighting

Proved Producing

2,365

4,355

64,733

17.509

38%

Proved Non-Producing

375

393

14,085

3,115

25%

Proved Undeveloped

1,640

2,215

43,570

11,117

35%

Total Proved

4,380

6,963

122,388

31,741

36%

Probable Producing

814

1,317

19,122

5,318

40%

Total Probable

4,397

4,592

74,005

21,323

42%

Proved plus Probable

8,776

11,555

196,393

53,063

38%

I3 YE 2020 - Reserves Volumes and Values

Reserves Category

Company Net Reserves

Pre-Tax NPV

Post-Tax NPV

Oil

Mbbl

NGL

Mbbl

Gas

MMcf

Total

Mboe

Liquids Weighting

Discount Rate 10%

$M

$M

Proved Producing

2,194

3,760

62,212

16,323

36%

62,886

52,217

Proved Non-Producing

332

322

13,007

2,822

23%

11,550

8,868

Proved Undeveloped

1,570

2,022

41,468

10,503

34%

22,175

14,265

Total Proved

4,096

6,104

116,687

29,648

34%

96,612

75,350

Probable Producing

724

1,195

18,610

5,021

38%

20,112

16,060

Total Probable

4,048

4,079

70,622

19,897

41%

86,212

63,579

Proved plus Probable

8,144

10,183

187,309

49,545

37%

182,824

138,929

Notes:

(1) The Company is not in a tax paying position due to Canadian tax loss pools.

(2) 'Net' reserves mean the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations.

(3) USD/CAD of 0.826 used to convert GLJ's reported Net Present Values from CAD to US.

Forecast Prices Used in Estimates

GLJ has employed the 3 Consultants Average ('3CA') forecast prices in the GLJ Report, being the average of the forecasts of GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd and Sproule Associates Limited. The 3CA forecast prices, exchange rate and inflation (2% post 2035) assumptions as at 31/12/20 are tabulated below.

Canadian Light Sweet

Western Canada Select

Alberta
AECO-C

Pentanes

Plus

Butanes

Propanes

Inflation Rate

Exchange Rate

40° API

WCS 20.5 API

Spot

FOB Edmonton

FOB Edmonton

FOB Edmonton

Year

(CAD/bbl)

(CAD/bbl)

CAD/mmbtu

(CAD/bbl)

(CAD/bbl)

(CAD/bbl)

(% / year)

(USD/CAD)

2021

55.76

44.63

2.78

59.24

26.36

18.18

0.0

0.7683

2022

59.89

48.18

2.70

63.19

32.85

21.91

1.3

0.7650

2023

63.48

52.10

2.61

67.34

39.20

24.57

2.0

0.7633

2024

65.76

54.10

2.65

69.77

40.65

25.47

2.0

0.7633

2025

67.13

55.19

2.70

71.18

41.50

26.00

2.0

0.7633

2026

68.53

56.29

2.76

72.61

42.36

26.54

2.0

0.7633

2027

69.95

57.42

2.81

74.07

43.24

27.09

2.0

0.7633

2028

71.40

58.57

2.86

75.56

44.14

27.65

2.0

0.7633

2029

72.88

59.74

2.92

77.08

45.06

28.23

2.0

0.7633

2030

74.34

60.93

2.98

78.62

45.96

28.79

2.0

0.7633

2031

75.83

62.15

3.04

80.19

46.88

29.37

2.0

0.7633

2032

77.34

63.39

3.10

81.80

47.82

29.96

2.0

0.7633

2033

78.89

64.66

3.16

83.43

48.78

30.55

2.0

0.7633

2034

80.47

65.95

3.23

85.10

49.75

31.16

2.0

0.7633

2035

82.08

67.28

3.29

86.80

50.75

31.79

2.0

0.7633

Majid Shafiq, CEO of I3 Energy plc, commented:

'With Producing Reserves representing a relatively high proportion of Proved and Probable reserves and performance even better than the predicted top tier decline rates, this demonstrates the low risk, high quality nature of our portfolio'.

Notes:

Reserves estimates have been prepared by GLJ in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal to or exceed the estimate.

Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable (2P) reserves. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal to or exceed the 2P estimate.

Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (for example proved or probable) to which they are assigned.

END

Qualified Person's Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in 1988 and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Camarco
Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331


Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652075/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-i3-Canada-Ltd-YE-2020-Reserves

img.ashx?id=652075

