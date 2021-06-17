MINDCURE Develops Proprietary Ketamine-Enhanced Psychotherapy Protocols for Treatment of Pain and Depression

PR Newswire

MINDCURE will distribute these protocols to therapists through iSTRYM, its digital therapeutics platform. This milestone in protocol development unlocks the company's protocol distribution platform in time for iSTRYM's clinical MVP launch in Q3 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, is pleased to announce it has developed two proprietary ketamine-enhanced protocols for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy – one for treating pain and another for treating depression.

These proprietary protocols were developed for MINDCURE by Dr. Mitch Earleywine, Professor of Psychology at the University at Albany, SUNY, and Co-Founder at Wisdom In Nature Consulting Group. Dr. Earleywine has over 250 papers published in peer-reviewed journals that address psychedelic-assisted treatments, substance abuse, depression, health, and personality. He is also the co-developer of Integrative Ketamine-Enhanced Psychotherapy for affective, trauma and stressor-related disorders.

"We have taken the best of the validated treatments for common clinical conditions and made them simpler and easier to implement by adding accessible technology," said Dr. Earleywine.

"I am proud to have reached this psychedelic-assisted drug protocol milestone with our team and respected collaborator, Dr. Earleywine. Part of our strategic model is to be the distribution network of the psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy industry, enabling scalable treatment by using iSTRYM's science-backed, evidence-based protocols and AI data systems," said Kelsey Ramsden, MINDCURE President and CEO. "Delivering on this milestone - having ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy protocols available through our digital therapeutics platform - confirms our end-to-end care model. For clinics, this means access to a broad menu of services. For psychedelic companies, we offer partnership opportunities to distribute their protocols. We're moving forward with enthusiasm and remain on schedule to launch iSTRYM's MVP to select clinics in Q3 of this year."

iSTRYM is a first-of-its-kind software application that optimizes the healing journey for both patients and clinicians — before, during, and after therapy sessions. By bringing together a variety of healing solutions, iSTRYM offers therapists global, science-backed protocols, customizable dashboards, integration plans, insights into patient journeys, and real-time assessments for personalized client care.

Developing the distribution network of content and care protocols for psychedelic drugs allows MINDCURE to create value at all levels of the value chain: client, clinic, protocol developer, and drug developer. Currently in development, iSTRYM will be available to a select number of clinics throughout North America in Q3 2021. The software will be launched broadly and commercially to clinics in Q1 2022.

In addition to this news, MINDCURE also announces that as part of recent executive team changes, Dr. Ryan Hartwell will no longer be serving in his position as Chief Science Officer. The Company extends its gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Hartwell for his early contributions and leadership of the scientific team at MINDCURE.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 100,000 stock options to certain employees or consultants pursuant to the terms the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.385 per share, and are subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

