The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) Tops $500 Million in Assets

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (: DIVO) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management. DIVO is an actively-managed ETF comprised of high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth utilizing a tactical covered call strategy on individual stocks.



DIVO is strategically designed to offer high levels of total return on a risk-adjusted basis. The fund is actively managed by the ETF sub-adviser, Capital Wealth Planning (CWP).

“Income generation remains a challenge for many financial advisors in today’s low interest rate environment,” says Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “As the outlook for the economic recovery remains positive, we’re pleased advisors find value in DIVO’s dividend-focused approach to producing high-quality income.”



“Investor interest in DIVO has grown dramatically in 2021 as investors look optimistically to the future,” says Kevin Simpson, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Capital Wealth Planning. “As a core equity income strategy, we believe DIVO answers the call for income with our rules-based approach in owning high-quality companies and opportunistic covered calls.”

DIVO’s current distribution rate is 5.28%, and the 30-day SEC yield is 1.48% (as of 5/31/21). Distributions from the Fund are made on a monthly basis. DIVO also has a 5-star overall and 3-year Morningstar™ rating based on risk-adjusted returns among 43 funds in the Derivative Income Fund category as of 5/31/2021.

Click here for DIVO’s prospectus. Also, please visit DIVO’s website for more information.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 6/15/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

About Capital Wealth Planning

CWP is an SEC registered fee-only investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida. Building and managing proprietary income-oriented portfolios since 2005, the company has approximately $4 billion of assets under management (as of 6/15/2021). The firm’s methodologies are designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns and offer portfolio protection while delivering monthly cash flow. CWP was ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2018 as one of the top 50 fastest growing RIAs in the country. Learn more about CWP at www.capitalwealthplanning.com.

DIVO Performance Quarter End as of 3/31/2021 Cumulative (%) Annualized (%) 1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception 1 Yr. 3 Yr. Since Inception Fund NAV 5.73% 6.62% 16.23% 6.62% 75.15% 46.04% 14.31% 13.94% Closing Price 5.83% 6.80% 16.17% 6.80% 75.42% 47.32% 14.27% 13.98% S&P 500 TR Index 4.38% 6.17% 19.07% 6.17% 89.92% 56.35% 16.78% 16.10% Cboe S&P BuyWrite Index 4.53% 5.73% 13.71% 5.73% 27.17% 32.20% 4.79% 5.76%

Fund Inception Date: 12/14/2016

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please visit DIVO’s website or call 855-267-3837. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.55%. Distributions have included a return of capital. Please click here for more information.

The Fund’s investment objective and strategy differs substantially from the market indices, which are included for comparison purposes only.

The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 Total Return Index is an unmanaged, market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value, and assumes distributions are reinvested back into the index. The Cboe BuyWrite Index (BXM) is a benchmark index designed to track the performance of a hypothetical buy-write strategy on the S&P 500 Index. A “buy-write” strategy is generally one in which an investor buys a stock (or basket of stocks), and also writes covered calls that correspond to those holdings.



DIVO differs substantially from the S&P 500 and BXM indexes, which are used for comparison purposes as widely recognized measure of U.S. stock market performance. While the returns of DIVO have exhibited positive (but varying) correlation to the indexes over time, DIVO may invest in different stocks and in different proportions than in the S&P 500 and BXM Indexes. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

A covered call refers to a financial transaction in which the investor selling call options owns an equivalent amount of the underlying security.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during the option's life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. For additional risk disclosure, please visit the DIVO website here.

© 2021 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, ETFs, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. ETFs and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF ( DIVO, Financial) received 5 stars among 43 funds in the Derivative Income category for the overall and three-year periods ending 5/31/2021.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Capital Wealth Planning and Penserra Capital Management serve as the Investment Sub-Advisers.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.