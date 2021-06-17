Logo
Behind the Wheel: An electrifying partnership – CNH Industrial and Nikola Corporation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image


London, June 17, 2021

Discover what happens when two of the world’s most innovative companies join forces to tackle a major challenge together. The ultimate goal of the partnership between CNH Industrial and Nikola Corporation is to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks. The greatly reduced carbon footprint will provide concrete environmental benefits thereby contributing to a cleaner, greener future. In this latest episode, we go behind the scenes with the teams who are working on turning that vision into reality: cnhindustrial.com/AnElectrifyingPartnership

IVECO and FPT Industrial, the commercial vehicle and powertrain brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (:CNHI / MI:CNHI), began their collaboration with Nikola at the end of 2019 with the aim of developing and deploying zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, powered by both battery and hydrogen fuel-cell, in North America and Europe. By leveraging the partners’ respective expertise and technological know-how, the project has very quickly moved from the drawing board to the trial stages with the prototypes already built.

The film follows the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) prototype on its journey beginning at the IVECO manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany, the production hub for European Manufacturing Joint Venture between CNH Industrial and Nikola. On arrival by ship in Baltimore, the truck is transported across the U.S. turning heads and garnering admiring comments along the way for its original and innovative design finally arriving at the Nikola headquarters prior to continuing on to proving grounds in Phoenix, Arizona. Here the validation and commissioning testing begins and the truck is put through its paces in a series of increasingly demanding trials designed to test powertrain performance and durability. The film contains an in-depth interview with Pablo Cebrian Robles, VP of Engineering, Heavy and Medium Trucks for IVECO, with additional comments from the Nikola team, as they receive the prototype for the first time on U.S. soil.

Find out more about CNH Industrial’s and Nikola’s partnership to achieve zero-emission transport at: cnhindustrial.com/AnElectrifyingPartnership

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Francesco Polsinelli
Corporate Communications Manager, Europe
CNH Industrial
Tel.: +39 335 1776091

E-mail: [email protected]
www.cnhindustrial.com

