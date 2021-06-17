iMedia Brands Appoints Monty Wageman as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

iMedia Brands Appoints Monty Wageman as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia” or the “Company”) ( IMBI) today announced the appointment of Montgomery “Monty” Wageman as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer. Wageman will be assuming this role from Peterman, who has held this position on an interim basis since February 2020. Wageman’s appointment is effective as of June 16, 2021.

“I’m proud to announce Monty as our CFO,” said Peterman. “For over 20 years, Monty has delivered to our culture and our shareholders a boundless work ethic, a calm wisdom and an always current accounting expertise. We look forward to his expanded contributions to our organization.”

Wageman joined iMedia in 2000 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility in accounting, treasury and tax. Most recently, he served as the Company’s Vice President, Corporate Controller and previously served as Senior Director of Accounting, Tax and Treasury from July 2019 through June 2020 and Accounting Director from September 2007 through July 2019. Prior to iMedia, Wageman began his career in audit at Arthur Anderson.

Wageman is a licensed CPA and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of St. Thomas.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands, online marketplaces and media commerce services that together position the Company as a leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

Media:
[email protected]
(800) 938-9707

ti?nf=ODI1NTg2NiM0MjQ2ODg5IzIwMjYwNzY=
d4aa3ba2-5d97-4a0d-bfb4-edfd1f3f125b
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment