ADB Increases Credit Limit For SeABank To US$30 Million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ADB Increases Credit Limit For SeABank To US$30 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANOI, Vietnam, June 17, 2021

HANOI, Vietnam, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has stated that it would increase the trade finance limit to USD 30 million while maintaining the USD-5-million limit of 6-month-tenor revolving loan for Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB).

SeABank_1__2.jpg

In November 2020, SeABank officially joined the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Trade Finance Program (TFP) to support trade activities in Vietnam via loans and other financial instruments with limits of up to USD 18 million for guarantees and $5 million for revolving loans, allowing the Bank to approach and establish transaction relationships with many banks around the world.

After nearly 8 months from signing the cooperation agreement, ADB agreed to enhance the guarantee limit for commercial transactions with a total transaction value of USD 30 million at a given point of time and continued to grant SeABank a USD 5 million revolving loan limit. The increased guarantee limit reflects ADB's confidence and respect for SeABank in terms of reputation, transparency and capital efficiency, as well as its commitment to long-term growth. As a result, SeABank's strength in the sector of international payment and trade financing will be affirmed and enhanced, allowing the bank to approach and form transaction partnerships with more banks across the world.

SeABank is committed to utilize the fund in the most efficient manner to assist Vietnamese businesses, especially SMEs and their supply chains, in order to contribute to economic growth and job creation for Vietnamese workers.

The TFP program combines product knowledge with financial solutions, such as quantitative research on trade finance market gaps, initiatives to strengthen women's roles in the banking sector, environmental protection measures, and anti-crime initiatives through global financial system transparency.

SeABank has satisfied the ADB's requirements set out for TFP program, including: effective and healthy operations, sound risk management, transparent information, clear development direction, and the leadership with strategic vision.

Moody's, one of the three most reputable credit rating agencies in the world, had previously upgraded SeABank's outlook from Stable to Positive while keeping SeABank's credit rating at B1 for the third year in a row. In addition, the bank has been designated as one of 17 credit institutions with significant impact in the financial sector for the year 2021.

favicon.png?sn=HK14605&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adb-increases-credit-limit-for-seabank-to-us30-million-301314533.html

SOURCE SeABank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK14605&Transmission_Id=202106170527PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK14605&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment