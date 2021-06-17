Logo
Scandia Inc. Announces Acquisition of Xtreme Organics Inc. To Expand Growth In Medicinal Chemicals And Botanical Products Space

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., June 17, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandia Inc. (OTC: SDNI) is excited to announce the acquisition of majority equity stake in Xtreme Organics Inc. to continue their growth in the fast-growing Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products space.

Xtreme Organics makes hydration, energy and recovery products for extreme lifestyles, and have been working extensively with Xtreme Fighting Championships and its fighters in the development of their cutting-edge products, as well as with athletes from the world of MotoX, Supercross, FMX, ArenaCross, skate, surf and snow.

Scandia's CEO Jamie Allen was the founder and CEO of Xtreme Organics Inc. and came to Scandia Inc. (SDNI) with the intention of capitalizing on that relationship and the market growth of Organic Hemp in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products space.

Scandia CEO Jamie Allen: "We are looking forward to growing the business of Xtreme Organics and look forward to the next generation of organic hydration and energy products, as well as a new sports water that we feel will change the game in athletic performance."

He went on to say, "I believe, as many do, that we have just begun to tap the potential of CBG, CBC and CBN. With everyone focusing on CBD, I think that this forward thinking will have a huge impact on the success of the company and its products."

About Xtreme Organics Inc.
Xtreme Organics, Inc. (A subsidiary of Scandia Inc.) is a manufacturer and distributor of organic CBD supplements developed by a team of bioscientists, doctors and world-renowned personal trainers, in cooperation with extreme sports athletes from MMA, MotoX, FMX, snow, skate, and surf. We take pride in the fact that athletes trust us to provide them with the CBN, CBC and CBG Dietary Supplements they need to Out-Perform, Out-Last, and Recover Faster than their competition. Xtreme Organics products help athletes combat their No. 1 enemy, inflammation. We spent over five years growing, testing, and developing industry-leading best practices for USDA Certified Organic Hemp before we made a single supplement. Unlike other CBG companies, we only use USDA Certified organic hemp grown on our farms in all of our products. Xtreme Organics is a proud sponsor of XFCMMA! www.xtremeorganic.com

About Scandia Inc. SDNI
Scandia Inc. has historically been focused on Home Health Care Services. The company continues to review new opportunities in the Home Health Care sector but no markets are currently being serviced as that line of business is still in its development stage. In 2018 the company began actively reviewing opportunities in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products sector and the Pharmaceutical Preparations sector. In 2019 Scandia acquired shares in Xtreme Organics Inc. The company focuses on creating USDA certified organic Hemp Health Supplements, CBG Sports Waters, and CBG Energy Drinks for Xtreme Sports Athletes. www.xtremeorganic.com Scandia continues to actively review additional opportunities in the areas of Pharmaceutical Preparations and Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products and is currently servicing the US market with plans for expansion into Canada and Latin America with its consumer brand Xtreme Organics and their Hydro, Boost and Amplified Products.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE14283&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scandia-inc-announces-acquisition-of-xtreme-organics-inc-to-expand-growth-in-medicinal-chemicals-and-botanical-products-space-301314387.html

SOURCE Scandia Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE14283&Transmission_Id=202106170530PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE14283&DateId=20210617
