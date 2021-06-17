The stock of Rapid7 (NAS:RPD, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $91.38 per share and the market cap of $5 billion, Rapid7 stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Rapid7 is shown in the chart below.

Because Rapid7 is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 19.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 22.43% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Rapid7 has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.65, which is worse than 77% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Rapid7 is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rapid7 is poor. This is the debt and cash of Rapid7 over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Rapid7 has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $434.6 million and loss of $2.04 a share. Its operating margin is -17.81%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Rapid7 is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rapid7 over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Rapid7 is 19.9%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.8%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Rapid7’s return on invested capital is -11.73, and its cost of capital is 8.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rapid7 is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Rapid7 (NAS:RPD, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Rapid7 stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

