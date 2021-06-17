N-able Announces New Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team, Naming Jeff Nulsen as Chief Marketing Officer

N-able+%28formerly+SolarWinds+MSP%29, the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today it has named Jeff Nulsen as its new chief marketing officer. Nulsen, who has previously held senior leadership positions at Bluehost and Vistaprint, brings a deep expertise in the marketing and product fields to N-able, along with a keen understanding of the small-medium enterprise sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005443/en/

Jeff Nulsen (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jeff’s vision and strategic marketing expertise will be invaluable to our team as we continue to share our N-able story,” said John Pagliuca, president, N-able. “Jeff has a real passion for the channel and our MSP partners, and is focused on continuing to drive momentum for our brand in the market. His leadership will be pivotal to our company mission—to empower MSP partners to protect and help digitally evolve their customers, which are made up of the small businesses we all rely on every day.”

Nulsen will be responsible for amplifying the N-able brand and continuing to grow its partnerships with MSPs. Most recently, Jeff was the chief marketing officer at Bluehost, and before that, served as the vice president of product management and marketing at Vistaprint. He has led various cross-functional teams, and through collaboration and a constant desire for continuous improvement, his teams have accelerated growth, created significant customer value via product and experience launches, and repositioned brands to truly differentiate in the market.

“Our MSP partners and their customers are a real motivation and I believe them to be the lifeblood of our economy. Joining a company that is 100% partner led is important, and N-able really does walk the walk; our business model is fully built on partner feedback, growth, and success,” said Jeff Nulsen, chief marketing officer, N-able. “I’m excited to lead the N-able marketing team at this point in the company journey and build on all the great work that’s been done to help further the N-able brand and drive the next phase of growth.”

#SWIcorporate

About N-able

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005443/en/