Home Chef Expands Partnership with Points; Adds Frontier Airlines as a New Loyalty Partner

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy meal planning can now come with a side of savings on travel for Frontier Airlines’ most loyal customers. Launched today, members of the ultra low-cost carrier’s loyalty program, FRONTIER Miles, will earn 700 miles when they make an order with Home Chef*.



The new joint partnership between Denver-based Frontier Airlines ( ULCC), which prides itself on offering ‘Low Fares Done Right’ and leading home meal kit delivery company, Home Chef, has been enabled by global leader in loyalty commerce, Points , (TSX: PTS) ( PCOM).

"With a continued focus on adding value and improving the FRONTIER Miles program, Frontier is excited to add Home Chef as a partner that will make earning miles even easier while increasing the value of membership for our customers,” said Tommy Langhauser, senior manager of loyalty and co-brand, Frontier Airlines. “Home Chef and Frontier are a natural fit as both appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers and families who seek value in their travel and dining experiences."

Points delivers best-in-class loyalty solutions to close to 60 of the world’s largest loyalty programs and first began working with Home Chef in 2019. Since then the two companies have implemented several integrations linking members from a number of Points’ loyalty program partners within the travel, hospitality and finance sectors with the leading home meal kit delivery company. Frontier will be the third North American airline to take advantage of this partnership agreement that is enabled through Points’ loyalty commerce platform.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Points and announce the launch of our program with Frontier Airlines," said Erik Jensen, President of Home Chef. "Home Chef is dedicated to bringing people together through experiences, and we're excited to offer our fans the opportunity to earn FRONTIER Miles with their meal kit orders. It not only allows them to gather around a home-cooked meal but also provides the chance to kick start their travel plans."

Extending travel loyalty program member benefits to encompass opportunities to earn points on everyday purchases like meal kit delivery has been a trend that has been growing in popularity over the past 12 months. Diversifying the ways in which members can earn their Miles offers brands a valuable way to engage with their most loyal customers as well as drive incremental revenue.

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also commented: “We are delighted to be strengthening our collaboration with Home Chef once more and to be connecting them with our longstanding partner, Frontier Airlines. Providing members with multiple ways to earn points/miles is a priority among many travel brands. We have been working with Frontier for 17 years and are excited to be extending the services we deliver to them to include this new opportunity that helps members get more value from their program even without traveling.”

*Miles can only be earned on the first five orders; additional terms and conditions may apply.

About Points International

Points , (TSX: PTS) ( PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is one of the largest meal kit delivery services in the U.S., with over 3.5 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

