BioAdaptives Inks Agreement With UK-Based Internet Marketer

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced a Licensing and Co-Marketing Agreement with The Fedr8tion Ltd., a UK-based software development and marketing company. Fedr8tion operates ther8store.com, an affiliate membership discount site. Affiliate members also participate in Fedr8tion’s proprietary e-sports tournaments and league play.

Fedr8tion’s 11 million affiliate members enjoy special product pricing and other discounts along with access to game play. Under the Agreement, Fedr8tion provides special membership pricing and featured product placement for BioAdaptives nutraceuticals along with affiliate marketing benefits; BioAdaptives gains “run of the site” access to Fedr8tion’s membership database and a potentially significant new market along with key introductions to the e-gaming community. J Ramsdell Consulting and The Dropup Agency will coordinate social media content for these customers.

Josh Ramsdell, owner of J Ramsdell Consulting, stated, “Fedr8tion’s 11 million affiliate members come to their program from leading banks, insurance companies and employee benefit programs. They get great discounts on popular restaurants, travel, and consumer products and BioAdaptives will be one of a handful of wellness products featured on their site. Additionally, our access to an active e-gaming/simulated sports community will open up a new, young markets for pain and brain-booster products.”

Fedr8tion’s e-gaming/simulated sports portal permits players to join or set up leagues for popular games, including American football, basketball, combat sports and, in the near future, auto racing. Game play includes management and other strategy or coaching decisions and then actual game, match or race simulated events in active competition. Events are streamed publicly on the internet or displayed via internet channels on smart TVs along with play-by-play, analysis and commentary.

Fedr8tion’s Chairman, Damion Greef, added, “We work hard identifying products and services to provide quality for our members and look forward to introducing them to BioAdaptives. I’m especially interested in applying traditional advertising techniques promoting these products in simulated sports events, and introducing our gaming community to these non-stimulant nootropic formulations.”

Dr. Edward E. Jacobs, MD, BioAdaptives’ CEO and Chairman, said, “Our plant- and algal-based products are made with natural materials that have been studied and used for thousands of years; our formulations enhance the effects of these materials. We’re applying established science to ancient botanical arts, and selling our products in the most modern way possible. We look forward to getting our natural supplement products to a whole new category of consumers through our www.shopbioadaptives.com storefront.”

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PrimiCell® and PluriPain® for humans and Canine Regen®, Equine Regen® and Equine All-in-One™ for dogs and horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 77,000 current shareholders.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

The Fedr8tion, Ltd. operates ther8store.com, providing its 11 million affiliate members access to discounted pricing and early deals on local restaurants, travel, and a carefully curated product list. Affiliate member privileges are part of loyalty and benefit packages from leading banks, insurance companies and employers. Fedr8tion is also home to e-game simulation leagues, where members build their own leagues and can act as owners, coaches or athletes for exciting competitive events. “Start Making or Saving Money Whilst You Play!” App available on Google Play or Apple Store.

https:\\ther8store.com

