Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Emma Lundberg, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. ( NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the appointment of Emma Lundberg, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), effective today.



Dr. Lundberg brings more than a decade of experience at the interface of affinity reagents, bioimaging, proteomics, and artificial intelligence. She is currently Professor in cell biology proteomics at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden, and Director of the Cell Atlas of the Human Protein Atlas, an international proteomics and cell mapping project. Dr. Lundberg has co-authored key scientific publications on the human proteome, cell biology, imaging, and their use of emerging technologies including deep learning and massive-scale citizen science. She is a former visiting Associate Professor at Stanford School of Medicine and the Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub.

“A true pioneer in the field of spatial proteomics, Emma continues to unveil fundamental aspects of human cell biology that are vital to understanding and addressing disease,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “We are pleased to welcome her to our SAB as we seek to unlock the complexity of the proteome and significantly advance the way we research and understand human health.”

Dr. Lundberg also holds the position of Director of the Cell Profiling facility at the Science for Life Laboratory (SciLifeLab) in Sweden. An advocate of citizen science, Dr. Lundberg founded game development company Mindforce Game Lab in 2017 to advance the use of gaming for science and health applications including personalized medicine and mental health. She received her M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biotechnology from KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

“Nautilus’ exceptional leadership team and SAB are uniquely capable of introducing the first large-scale, single-molecule platform designed to comprehensively quantify the proteome,” said Dr. Lundberg. “I’m thrilled to join their mission to democratize access to the proteome with breakthrough speed, simplicity, accuracy, and versatility that can revolutionize biomedical research from clinical diagnostics and therapeutics to basic science research.”

Dr. Lundberg joins a Scientific Advisory Board of renowned proteomics leaders:

Ruedi Aebersold, Ph.D. is Professor of Systems Biology at the Institute of Molecular Systems Biology in ETH Zurich (IMSB), a pioneer in the field ​of proteomics, co-founder of several companies, and head of the biology/disease branch of ​the Human Proteome Project (HUPO).

Lee Hartwell, Ph.D., President and Director Emeritus of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discovered protein molecules that control the division of cells for which he received the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2001.

Joshua LaBaer, M.D., Ph.D. is Executive Director and Professor of the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University, a leading researcher in cancer and personalized medicine, and inventor of the Nucleic Acid Programmable Protein Array, the novel protein microarray technology used widely for biomedical research including biomarker discovery.

The appointment of Dr. Lundberg comes shortly after the debut of Nautilus as a publicly traded company . Nautilus completed a business combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III and received gross proceeds from the transaction totaling approximately $345 million to develop a protein analysis platform with the potential to identify more than 95% of the proteome. Integrated with breakthrough innovations in computer science, engineering, and biochemistry, the Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform is designed to leverage a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to measure the proteome with extreme sensitivity and scale.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, and market opportunities available to Nautilus generally. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products and target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and related documents filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

Thermal for Nautilus Biotechnology

Kaustuva Das

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5f02e79-12f9-4989-b93b-e1ef577ad6a7