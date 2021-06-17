Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies, Partners With MX Player to Introduce Cricket Prediction Games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or "VST”) (CSE:VST) ( VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that Its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn ''or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with India’s entertainment super app, MX Player, that will introduce cricket prediction games for mobile.



The free-to-play games will be available to MX Player’s large and diverse user base for domestic and international cricket events, tournaments and leagues.

“At GameOn, we power the best content in the world with the most innovative predictive gaming technologies in the world,” said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. “Behind soccer, cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world and MX Player is watched by more than 280 million viewers globally. To exclusively power MX Player’s free-to-play prediction games is a huge opportunity to further engage an already passionate fan base that is yearning for cricket and connectivity during this time.”

Watched by an estimated 2.5 billion fans across the world as the second-most popular sport, India is synonymous with cricket. India has won the Cricket World Cup twice (1983 and 2011), and were champions of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the gold standard for domestic cricket leagues around the globe, and is the sixth-most valuable sports league in the world, according to Forbes, trailing the NFL, UEFA Champions League, and the four biggest domestic soccer competitions in Europe.

Viewership during the opening week of last season’s IPL in October was 269 million viewers (up 15%) for seven matches across 21 channels, according to India’s Broadcast Audience Research Council.

“At MX Player, we believe in bringing our consumers engaging offerings across multiple avenues and we’re delighted to partner with GameOn for cricket prediction games that fuel the passion for the sport in the country,” said Nakul Kapur, Head of International Business and Games at MX Player. “Connecting millions of avid fans through their shared love for cricket, this game will keep you on the edge of your seat with its prediction platform.”

MX Player is an entertainment super app that integrates all forms of entertainment on one platform—including video playback, streaming video and gaming (in select markets). It hosts a wide library of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Originals/Exclusives, movies, web series and TV shows.

From the stable of Times Internet, the digital venture of Times of India, India’s largest media and entertainment group, MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including United Arab Emirates, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

"This is a major opportunity for GameOn, not only as a strong revenue-driver, but from an awareness standpoint that we are driving engagement, connectivity and gamification for partners and content providers across the globe,” Bailey said.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center) and board members J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga).

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX ( VSQTF, Financial). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

