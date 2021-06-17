Sonic Foundry to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, June 24

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sonic Foundry to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, June 24

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to meet with investors at 9 a.m. CDT online via its Mediasite platform

MADISON, Wis., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. ( SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, June 24 virtually via Mediasite.

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden Jr., CFO Ken Minor and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting. Attendees can participate in a live Q&A session immediately following management’s prepared remarks.

This meeting is being delivered on Sonic Foundry’s virtual event platform, powered by Mediasite Events, the complete go-to solution with everything needed to create engaging online meetings and events in this new video- first world, live or on-demand.

Investors can register to attend the meeting live or watch an on-demand recording afterwards by visiting www.sonicfoundry.com/shareholder. Shares can be voted electronically at proxyvote.com by entering the sixteen-digit control number located on the proxy card or in the email sent by the bank/broker that retains the shares. Voting should be done in advance but will also be an option during the meeting, closing promptly at the end of the meeting. A video archive of the presentation and Q&A will be available for 90 days.

Questions can also be submitted in advance to [email protected] and will be answered during the meeting.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry ( SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

ti?nf=ODI1NTc4NyM0MjQ2NzM2IzIwODQwODU=
6db53a10-c3a7-4e25-a6ca-9ca2929bc45f
Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications
Sonic Foundry
920.226.0269
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment