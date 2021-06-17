Logo
Imara Announces Recipients of the Second Annual Real Impact Grants Program to Support People Affected by Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Imara has continued and expanded the program to award 30 grants totaling $150,000 to fund nonprofit, community-based organizations supporting individuals with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. ( IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the grant recipients of its second annual Real Impact community support initiative. This program, which includes grant funding to support nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) serving patients and families impacted by sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia, awarded 30 grants to CBOs in 16 states totaling $150,000. The grant funding was increased by $25,000 from 2020, the program’s inaugural year.

“We are proud of the positive effects the Real Impact program has had on the health and lives of patients, their families, and their local communities to date,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Expanding the program for its second year reflects our continued commitment to foster innovative ideas and let local community organizations further accomplish their goals of supporting people affected by sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.”

Grant applications were assessed based on metrics including clear identification of an unmet need, plan of execution, level of impact within the target community and proposed measures of success. Importantly, each grant committee consisted of external reviewers and decisions to fund applications were made independent of Imara’s executive officers. Of the 30 awards, 10 of the selected programs focus on social drivers that can impact quality of life; 9 others support virtual programing and 11 will fund organizational capacity enhancements.

“Crescent Foundation is very appreciative to receive funding through the Imara Real Impact Grant program to help support our One Gene, One Life program,” said Kyle Smith, CEO and Co-Founder at the Crescent Foundation. “The One Gene, One Life program focuses on highlighting the needs of the sickle cell disease community to future medical practitioners. We’re eager to continue this work and shed biases and lessen stigmas associated with sickle cell disease.”

Real Impact grant recipients include:

Social Determinants of Health (Include COVID-19 Relief) Grants

  • Carol's Promise Sickle Cell Foundation
  • MTS Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc.
  • Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation of Oregon
  • Sickle Cell Disease AA MI
  • Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
  • Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Inc: Miami-Dade County Chapter, Inc.
  • Sickle Cell Texas Marc Thomas Foundation
  • Sickle Cell Warriors, Inc.
  • Sickled Not Broken Foundation of NV, Inc.
  • Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease, Inc.

Virtual Support Program Grants

  • Bridges Pointe, Inc.
  • Cayenne Wellness Center | Sickle Cell Education, Support, and Advocacy
  • Children's Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc.
  • Life and Family Foundation, VA
  • Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
  • Sickle Cell Association
  • Sickle Cell Disease Foundation
  • Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.
  • South Central PA Sickle Cell Council

Capacity Support Grants

  • Advancing Sickle Cell Advocacy Project, Inc.
  • As One Foundation
  • Association for the Prevention of Sickle Cell Anemia, Inc.
  • Cooley's Anemia Foundation Inc.
  • Crescent Foundation
  • Dreamsickle Kids Foundation, Inc.
  • Hina Patel Foundation
  • Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force
  • Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness San Francisco
  • Sickle Cell Consortium
  • The Sickle Cell Association of New Jersey

“Every day, the Imara team strives to serve those affected by sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia as well as their care networks,” said Jennifer Fields, Director of Advocacy. “Community-based organizations have a first-hand understanding of patient and family needs at a local level, and we appreciate the opportunity to directly support the many important and innovative ways they serve their constituencies.”

About Imara
Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s future advocacy programs. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Marin Bergman
Ten Bridge Communications
818-516-2746
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Gray
617-835-4061
[email protected]

