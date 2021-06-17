Logo
Trimble and Doosan North America Announce Factory-Installed Machine Control Solution for Doosan Crawler Excavators

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Doosan Infracore North America announced today that Doosan will offer the Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators as an optional factory-installed machine control solution for the North American market. Trimble Earthworks is a grade control solution designed to make grading more accurate, faster and easier in a range of applications, including residential and commercial sites, trenches, embankments, ditches and finished slope work.

Trimble_and_Doosan_North_America.jpg

Doosan will offer a 2D machine control factory-installed option that includes a 10-inch Android™ tablet display running the Trimble Earthworks software application. This option includes rugged Trimble hardware, designed and tested for the harsh conditions found on construction sites.

"We're excited to partner with Trimble because it will help expand our Doosan excavator technology offerings and boost our customers' productivity," said Jaeuk Kim, Doosan's director of Product Management. "Doosan crawler excavator customers can enhance their trenching accuracy with the increased technology, contributing to an improved ROI. And our dealers can now offer this directly from the factory to our customers."

"Trimble and Doosan are working together to make it easier for contractors to benefit from construction technology," said Tom Austin, OEM business development manager for Trimble Civil Construction. "Our mutual customers will benefit from the collaboration between Doosan and Trimble with improved productivity, less down time and faster ROI."

Excavator Automatics

With Trimble Earthworks, contractors can now take advantage of integrated 2D grade control with automatics for excavators, allowing operators to create smooth, flat or sloped surfaces more easily. When the excavator is placed in Autos mode, the operator controls the stick, and Trimble Earthworks controls the boom and bucket to stay on grade, reducing overcut and increasing production. By automating excavator operation, Trimble Earthworks allows operators to achieve grade consistently, with high accuracy and in less time. Customers should check with their local Doosan equipment dealer and confirm if this option is available for their preferred model.

Upgrade to 3D

Contractors can work with their Doosan dealer to upgrade their 2D system to 3D through a local SITECH® dealer. SITECH is Trimble's global distribution network and local Doosan dealer technology partner, providing installation services, personalized training and local technical support for Trimble construction technology.

Availability

Factory-installed Trimble machine control for Doosan crawler excavators is now available to order in North America from the Doosan dealer network.

About Doosan Infracore North America, LLC

Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, markets the Doosan brand of products that includes crawler excavators, wheel excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, material handlers, log loaders and attachments. With more than 160 dealer locations in North America, Doosan is known for an unmatched dedication to service and customer uptime, and durable, reliable products. Doosan is fast becoming a global force in heavy construction equipment. For more information on Doosan® products, visit: na.doosanequipment.com.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

—30—

favicon.png?sn=AQ13880&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-and-doosan-north-america-announce-factory-installed-machine-control-solution-for-doosan-crawler-excavators-301314221.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ13880&Transmission_Id=202106170630PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ13880&DateId=20210617
