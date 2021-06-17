Logo
Match Group Closes Acquisition of Hyperconnect

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expands company's reach across Asia and brings cutting edge, real-time video, AI, and AR avatar technology to the portfolio

PR Newswire

DALLAS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2021

DALLAS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Hyperconnect, a leading social discovery and video technology company. The $1.725 billion transaction was completed 50% in cash and 50% in Match Group stock.

New_Match_Group_Logo.jpg

"Hyperconnect's forward-looking technology has already forged new ways for the next generation to make friends and engage with new people, regardless of borders and language barriers," said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. "Our immediate goal is to accelerate Hyperconnect's growth, while deploying their technology across our portfolio, helping to ensure people around the world have access to the best products to meet new people, and create joyful connections."

Based in South Korea, Hyperconnect employs more than 400 people, of which approximately half are top-tier engineers, and operates two social discovery apps: Azar® and Hakuna Live™. Azar® offers 1:1 live video and voice chat with a strong presence across Asia and growing in Europe. Hakuna Live™, which launched in 2019, provides one to many or group live video, audio, and avatar-based streaming with a highly engaged user base in South Korea, Japan and other markets across Asia.

"We're thrilled to start capturing the huge synergy potential between Hyperconnect and Match Group's portfolio of world-class brands," said Sam Ahn, CEO of Hyperconnect. "We see clear pathways to turbocharge Hyperconnect's growth while adding value to Match Group through our unique technology."

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating services available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

About Hyperconnect

Hyperconnect is a global video, AI and AR technology company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Founded in 2014, Hyperconnect is the operator of groundbreaking social discovery products including real-time video chat app 'Azar' and social live streaming platform 'Hakuna Live.'

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements." The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: Match Group's future financial performance, Match Group's business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends, and other similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: uncertainties related to, among other things, the costs and expected benefits of the transaction, any litigation arising out of or relating to the transaction, and the impact of the transaction on the business of Match Group; and other circumstances beyond Match Group's control. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Match Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Match Group's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Match Group management as of the date of this press release. Match Group does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=AQ14475&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-closes-acquisition-of-hyperconnect-301314582.html

SOURCE Match Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ14475&Transmission_Id=202106170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ14475&DateId=20210617
