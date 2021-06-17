Creative Medical Technology Holdings To Present ImmCelz® Subsidiary At World Stem Cell Conference

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC - CELZ), announced that the company will virtually present at the Investor Forum at the World Stem Cell Summit today Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Standard Time and will consist of a 20-minute formal description of the Company followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by a Noble Capital Markets equity research representative.

The presentation can be accessed in two ways, by registering for the full World Stem Cell Summit www.worldstemcellsummit.com, or by registering (at no cost) for the Investor Forum only at www.channelchek.com. The video webcast will be later archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/channelchek.

"Presenting at The World Stem Cell Summit is an honor and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our ImmCelz® subsidiary." said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (www.CreativeMedicalTechnology.com) is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy (www.ImmCelz.com), urology (www.CaverStem.com and www.FemCelz.com) and orthopedics (www.StemSpine.com).

About The World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), the 2021 Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary networking and partnering meeting in the stem cell translation and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders. Combined with the WFIRM & RMF Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, the Summit provides distinctive educational and futuristic experiences through which all participants collect opportunities, become inspired and flourish.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

