Xtreme Fighting Championships 45 Set For Aug. 6 In Grand Rapids, MI

DESTIN, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Xtreme Fighting Championships is excited to announce its next professional mixed martial arts showcase event, XFC 45, will take place Aug. 6 at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC 45 will feature many of the most exciting and dangerous athletes in MMA, including the return of top heavyweight contender Brett Martin (11-1), former Big 10 wrestling standout Bobby Nash (11-4) and unbeaten sensation Austin Bashi (3-0).

More fight news will be released soon.

XFC 45 comes hot on the heels of XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on May 28 in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and XFCTV.com.

XFC 45 is the first MMA event in Michigan since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Michigan is my home, so this event is even more special for me than usual, which is really saying something. We're working tirelessly not just to promote the greatest MMA show in state history, but the most memorable night in XFC history."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "The XFC is very excited to make our debut in Michigan. This state is home to some of the best fans and many of the best fighters in the sport. We're very excited to deliver an incredible first impression in Michigan as we continue to expand our reach in the sports world."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

