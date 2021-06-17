Logo
BBTV Signs New Contracts with Top Entertainment and Gaming Creators

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021

New Signings Add 1.7 Billion Monthly Views

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced numerous major creator signings, expanding BBTV's abundant library of content and further amplifying the Company's viewership and monetization.

BBTV_Holdings_Inc__BBTV_Signs_New_Contracts_with_Top_Entertainme.jpg

  • New signings include Willam Belli, Magnus The Therapy Dog, Woodka, Lucky Maker, and Tsuriki Show.
  • With these new signings, BBTV adds an additional 1.7 billion monthly views to its content library.

"BBTV continues to expand its partnerbase, viewership and associated revenues through delivering leading Solutions and value to creators around the globe in the most popular content verticals," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "Creators continue to benefit from BBTV's Base and Plus Solutions to take the value of their IP to the next level."

Willam Belli (1.3M YouTube Monthly Views; 936K YouTube Subscribers; 552K Facebook Followers; 1M Instagram Followers; 406.8K Twitter Followers), best known as Willam, joins BBTV. A popular American drag queen, recording artist with a #1 Billboard album, and an Emmy Awards nominee, Willam came to prominence on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012. Willam then took that rise to stardom over to social media and YouTube and all while continuing his acting career in numerous projects including the 2019 Oscar nominated feature film, A Star Is Born.

BBTV signed Magnus The Therapy Dog (144.4M Monthly Views; 360K YouTube Subscribers; 9K Facebook Followers; 258K Instagram Followers; 1.4M TikTok Followers). This canine is not only a certified therapy dog, but he's also certified adorable! Magnus is a five-year-old Labrador Retriever who originally worked as a service dog for the blind, but like many, had a career change when his handler, Brian Benson, adopted him as part of his family.

Other notable signings include Woodka (6.1M YouTube Monthly Views; 1.2M YouTube Subscribers), a Russian Minecraft creator, who has found popularity through highly visual and colourful YouTube Shorts combining old-school Minecraft trends like Noob vs. Pro and Pick The Right One with the new short-form approach; Kazakhstan's Lucky Maker (352K YouTube Monthly Views; 1.6M YouTube Subscribers; 4.4M TikTok Followers), a gaming creator who focuses on Minecraft YouTube Shorts that feature smooth transitions and cohesive storytelling leaving viewers asking for more; and Russia's Tsuriki Show (1.5B YouTube Monthly Views; 1.5M YouTube Subscribers; 149K Instagram Followers; 11.3M TikTok Followers), family-friendly TikTok and YouTube sensations, who successfully combine family-friendly pranks and challenges with the recent entertainment trends.

For more information please visit www.bbtv.com.

References/Sources:

  • Partner Signings Additional Monthly Views:
    Willam Belli; 1.3M + Magnus The Therapy Dog; 144.4M + Woodka; 6.1M + Lucky Maker; 352K + Tsuriki Show; 1.5B = 1.7B - June 11th, 2021
  • Partner Signings Additional Subscribers:
    Willam Belli; 936K + Magnus The Therapy Dog; 344K + Woodka; 1.2M + Lucky Maker; 1.6M + Tsuriki Show; 1.5M = 11.7M - June 11th, 2021
  • YouTube Subscribers Source: YouTube - June 11th, 2021
  • YouTube Monthly Views Source: SocialBlade - June 11th, 2021
  • Facebook Followers Source: Facebook - June 11th, 2021
  • Twitter Followers Source: Twitter - June 11th, 2021
  • Instagram Followers Source: Instagram - June 11th, 2021
  • TikTok Followers Source: TikTok - June 11th, 2021

About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies1. (www.bbtv.com)

1Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Media Contacts
Dan Gamble
Head of PR & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1778 873 0422

Ashley Buck
PR and Corporate Communications Specialist
[email protected]
+17788751346

BBTV-C

favicon.png?sn=VA14476&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-signs-new-contracts-with-top-entertainment-and-gaming-creators-301314364.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA14476&Transmission_Id=202106170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA14476&DateId=20210617
