The Pennant Group Acquires California Hospice Provider

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

EAGLE, Idaho, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. ( PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired the assets of First Call Hospice, which provides hospice services in Sacramento, California. The acquisition was effective June 16, 2021.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Northern California through this high quality off-market acquisition,” said Danny Walker, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “First Call Hospice expands our ability to provide quality care in a strategic market and joins a growing cluster of successful agencies across the state,” he added.

“For more than 25 years, First Call Hospice has provided compassionate care to patients and families throughout the Sacramento region,” commented Brent Guerisoli, President of Pennant. “We welcome First Call’s dedicated team and look forward to building upon the agency’s legacy of clinical excellence and community involvement,” Mr. Guerisoli added.

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire home health, hospice, home care and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 86 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.

Contact Information
The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
[email protected]
