BlackBerry Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlackBerry Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, June 17, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced Frost & Sullivan has presented BlackBerry® AtHoc® with the 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for safe city solutions. Applying a rigorous evaluation process, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies who are at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries, and have a visionary understanding of the future.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

BlackBerry AtHoc is celebrated by Frost & Sullivan for its superior communication and collaboration capabilities, its ability to integrate with any endpoint, and its excellence in providing situational awareness and actionable intelligence. Frost & Sullivan highlights that BlackBerry AtHoc is the most secure critical event management solution in the market, which is vital to avoid bad actors being able to create or manage a critical event. BlackBerry AtHoc can be used by organizations and operators across an entire city or broader geography, to enable business continuity, keep people safe, and deliver a citywide response to critical events.

"BlackBerry is renowned for our innovations and leadership in safety, security and communications, which have been shaping the market for over thirty years. Our software is relied on by organizations around the world, including 18 of the G20 governments, for mission-critical use cases," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry is honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for BlackBerry AtHoc, the most secure and trusted critical event management solution."

"Some of the key capabilities for safe city technology include actionable intelligence, superior situational awareness, exceptional critical event monitoring, and secure communications," said Danielle VanZandt, Security Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "BlackBerry AtHoc checks all of these boxes and more, enabling organizations and operators to synthesize multiple data sources, identify critical incidents, and quickly and securely enact mitigation and remediation actions that can protect operations, assets, and citizens from potential harm, across an entire geographic area of interest."

BlackBerry AtHoc enables organizations to prepare for, respond to and recover from planned and unplanned critical events and emergencies. The solution is used by thousands of organizations around the world across verticals, including government, financial services, healthcare, and more.

To read the full Frost & Sullivan award report click here.

For more information on BlackBerry AtHoc click here.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF14654&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-wins-frost--sullivan-2021-technology-innovation-leadership-award-301314553.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14654&Transmission_Id=202106170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14654&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment