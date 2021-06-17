Flexjet, Viasat Will Bring Industry-Best In-Flight Connectivity to Flexjet Customers

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Ohio and CARLSBAD, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexjet LLC, a global leader in fractional private jet travel, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced a partnership to install Viasat's industry-leading in-flight connectivity (IFC) system on select Flexjet fleets. This partnership is two-fold: it will provide Viasat's high-speed Ka-band IFC service on Flexjet's Embraer Praetor 600 super-mid cabin fleet, which serves transatlantic and domestic European routes; additionally, the partnership will provide Viasat's Ku-band IFC service to Flexjet's Bombardier Global and Gulfstream G450 and G650 aircraft with a path to transition these aircraft to Viasat's Ka-band system in the future.

The Flexjet/Viasat relationship is designed around creating an exceptional connectivity experience that will provide Flexjet with better service economics, enhanced service flexibility gained through Viasat's vertical integration strategy, and greater service accountability.

Industry first: Flexjet is the first fractional operator to bring high-speed Ka-band connectivity to super-mid jets

Flexjet will soon take delivery of another Embraer Praetor 600 with Viasat's Ka-band system, making it the first fractional private jet operator to deliver a high-speed connectivity solution in the super-mid category. With Viasat, Flexjet can provide office- and home-like connectivity from takeoff to touchdown—at speeds typically greater than 20 Mbps—enabling passengers to do the same connected activities in the air as they do on the ground, including video, music and TV streaming, video calls, browsing, email, VPN and more. Additionally, Viasat offers uncapped speeds on its Ka-band service, which leverages compact, lightweight hardware paired with Viasat's high-capacity satellite network to deliver the bandwidth required to meet increasing internet demands for faster speeds and access to more data-rich applications while in-flight.

Preparing for the future with a dedicated path to Ka-band

For Flexjet's G450, G650 and Global aircraft, the Viasat Ku Advanced IFC system will offer faster speeds than Flexjet's prior system, enabling passengers and crew to enjoy an enhanced connectivity experience across the world's most heavily traveled flight routes. Installations of Viasat's Ku-band system are being handled by maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) partner Constant Aviation. For these larger aircraft, Viasat's equipment is designed in a way that offers Flexjet an easy upgrade path from Ku-band to Ka-band, providing an efficient option to evolve the connectivity experience for Flexjet customers.

"When we began evaluating IFC partners to improve our existing connectivity, it became clear that Viasat's products and services would enhance it on more devices across more of our fleet—which will boost the value of our Owners' flight experiences," said Flexjet Chief Operating Officer Megan Wolf. "We also appreciated their satellite roadmap—which would ensure the IFC investments we're making today will meet the increasing data demands of tomorrow."

"By working in close partnership with Flexjet, we tailored our solution so they could gain advantages from both our Ku- and Ka-band solutions," said Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation. "We felt it was critical to work closely with Flexjet to create an IFC solution that was both economically sustainable and technically strong for their long-term commitment needs. We have confidence this deal will lead to a long-standing relationship that will continue to grow as we bring on more global capacity to serve more of Flexjet's aircraft—in both Europe and the U.S."

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 22 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4Air Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet's fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450, G500, G650 and G700. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Legacy 500, Praetor 600. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Editor's note: Although there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal, speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors.

