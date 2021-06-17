Kubient Continues Rapid Growth, Adds Mike Gavigan and Mark St. Amour to Sales Team

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today announced that Mike Gavigan and Mark St. Amour, have joined Kubient's sales team as Vice Presidents of Performance Media, respectively, helping Kubient to further expand their presence as a trusted leader within the digital advertising space, and help their clients reach, monetize and connect with their audience.

Mike has connected consumer brands with their digital target audiences for the past 20 years, using digital acquisition as a core growth strategy for clients including Lands' End, Hearst, theSkimm, and more. In his new role at Kubient, Mike brings a passion for the digital advertising space, a proactive approach to client communications, and an evolving perspective to client acquisition and retention.

Mark carries over 20 years experience in the digital advertising industry, executing campaigns from top brands and agencies including Enfamil, Leo Burnett, Domino's Pizza, Plum Organics, and many more. In addition, Mark managed publisher side relationships in conjunction with branded campaigns to maximize success and ROI. Mark will strengthen Kubient's presence with his immense knowledge of the industry, targeted approach, and enthusiasm to provide cutting edge, tailored solutions to clients.

Both Mike and Mark will report to Ryan Adams, SVP of Partnerships, bringing deep relationships within the advertising and media industry. In addition to joining the team, both bring clients such as Lands' End, Hearst, theSkimm, Enfamil, Leo Burnett and Domino's Pizza to Kubient's portfolio of partners. Following years of industry expertise, both executives will help grow Kubient's presence, particularly among direct advertiser partnerships.

"Kubient is driven by an ambitious, passionate team who provides the most cutting edge solutions to the industry," says Ryan Adams, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Kubient. "Mike and Mark bring over 40 years of combined industry experience and expertise to our team, and will showcase our strength in protecting brands against industry ad fraud with KAI, the Audience Cloud, and other world-class solutions we offer."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com .

