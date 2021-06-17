Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 16, 2021.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 403,132,197 representing 87% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Mr. Lemann was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Alexandre Behring 351,642,792 89.00% 43,462,754 11.00% João M. Castro-Neves 393,376,973 99.56% 1,728,944 0.44% Maximilien de Limburg Stirum 393,073,605 99.49% 2,032,313 0.51% Paul J. Fribourg 374,012,467 94.66% 21,093,064 5.34% Neil Golden 393,393,880 99.57% 1,712,038 0.43% Ali Hedayat 393,231,126 99.53% 1,874,791 0.47% Golnar Khosrowshahi 394,123,544 99.75% 982,364 0.25% Marc Lemann 394,687,365 99.89% 418,554 0.11% Jason Melbourne 394,882,713 99.94% 223,204 0.06% Giovanni (John) Prato 393,391,082 99.57% 1,714,835 0.43% Daniel S. Schwartz 391,824,621 99.17% 3,281,298 0.83% Carlos Alberto Sicupira 377,080,542 95.44% 18,025,007 4.56%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

