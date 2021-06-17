Logo
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 17, 2021

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 16, 2021.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 403,132,197 representing 87% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Mr. Lemann was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Alexandre Behring

351,642,792

89.00%

43,462,754

11.00%

João M. Castro-Neves

393,376,973

99.56%

1,728,944

0.44%

Maximilien de Limburg Stirum

393,073,605

99.49%

2,032,313

0.51%

Paul J. Fribourg

374,012,467

94.66%

21,093,064

5.34%

Neil Golden

393,393,880

99.57%

1,712,038

0.43%

Ali Hedayat

393,231,126

99.53%

1,874,791

0.47%

Golnar Khosrowshahi

394,123,544

99.75%

982,364

0.25%

Marc Lemann

394,687,365

99.89%

418,554

0.11%

Jason Melbourne

394,882,713

99.94%

223,204

0.06%

Giovanni (John) Prato

393,391,082

99.57%

1,714,835

0.43%

Daniel S. Schwartz

391,824,621

99.17%

3,281,298

0.83%

Carlos Alberto Sicupira

377,080,542

95.44%

18,025,007

4.56%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

favicon.png?sn=TO13981&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301314599.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

