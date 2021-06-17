QTC Medical Services Awarded Military Reserve Health Readiness Contract

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Medical Services, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos company (NYSE: LDOS), was awarded a new prime contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-New Jersey to provide commercial health services to all U.S. military reserve component forces. The single award, firm-fixed-price, cost-no-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year options. The contract, known as the Reserve Health Readiness Program III (RHRP-3), holds a total estimated value of approximately $999 million if all options are exercised. Work will primarily be performed at the Department of Defense's reserve components and medical contractor facilities nationwide.

"We are excited to begin this contract and expand our health care offerings for all U.S. military reservists," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "This work builds on our robust health delivery solutions, which are leading the industry in innovative care for active duty, reserve and veteran service members. America's reserve component personnel stand ready to support and defend our nation when called upon. It's our honor to support them."

"We are humbled by this opportunity to provide world class health services for the U.S. military," said Larry Schaefer, QTC chief executive officer. "Our team is dedicated to providing unmatched levels of customer service, innovation and efficiency. We look forward to this important work on behalf of our service members throughout their career."

Leidos will work with the Defense Health Agency program office to help ensure service members meet health requirements before, during and after deployment. Services will include group event medical, in-clinic medical, laboratory, customer service, IT infrastructure and security. Components to receive services include: Army Reserve and Army National Guard, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Marine Forces Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve, Active Components in remote areas and Department of Defense Service Civilians.

About QTC Management

QTC Management, Inc. (QTC), acquired by Leidos in 2016, partners with each customer to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 9 million physical examinations and diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.qtcm.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

