Afterpay Taps Mastercard Executive as New General Manager of North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (

ASX:APT, Financial), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced that it has appointed Zahir Khoja as General Manager of North America. Zahir will be responsible for key functions of the North American business including sales, client relationships, business growth and partnerships, as the company continues its rapid market expansion. Previously, Zahir served as the executive vice president of global merchant solutions and partnerships at Mastercard.

Afterpay_Mint_Logo.jpg

Nick Molnar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Afterpay said: "Zahir has a wealth of experience and knowledge in building merchant relationships and solutions, as well as strong business leadership. I'm confident that his energy and passion will further accelerate our business growth in this important region."

Zahir Khoja, Afterpay's new General Manager of North America said: "Because of its customer-centered business model and partnerships with the world's best brands, Afterpay has quickly become the global leader in Buy Now, Pay Later. It's an absolute honor and privilege to join this business with such strong momentum, especially in North America. I look forward to building on its success with new, innovative customer and industry partnerships."

Zahir joins Afterpay with more than 20 years of global experience leading businesses including building high performing sales teams. He most recently held a tenure at Mastercard in a global capacity, where he was responsible for developing and executing solutions that enabled new growth opportunities for the business and its partners. Prior to Mastercard, Zahir led M-Paisa (mobile money for the unbanked) and mobile commerce solutions for Roshan in Afghanistan, which earned him global recognition for his contribution to driving financial inclusion in the country. Prior to this, Zahir held several additional senior-level positions at Virgin Mobile, TELUS and Pepsi Cola in Canada and currently serves on the boards of Vintro and Kudos.

New US Headquarters and New York City Office
To support the fast-growing North American business, Afterpay recently opened an office in Midtown Manhattan near the Flatiron district. The office features a modern design and layout, and several office amenities suited for Afterpay's new flexible work policy. Afterpay also recently announced its new North American headquarters to accommodate its growing employee base in the region, which has more than doubled in size over the last year. The company also recently announced that it is the presenting sponsor of New York Fashion Week: The Shows this September.

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of March 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 86,000 of the world's favourite retailers and has more than 17 million customers in North America alone.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

