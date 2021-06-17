Logo
Elevate CEO Jason Harvison Advances to Finalist Round of EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Elevate+Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jason Harvison has been named a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Southwest Award. The program recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world.

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 2021 and will join the ranks of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

"Jason is an accomplished and respected leader within Elevate and the broader Dallas-Fort Worth community,” said Saundra Schrock, Elevate Chairman of the Board. “He brings an energy and enthusiasm to his work that inspires employees, retains customers and drives results. We look forward to the future under his tenure as Elevate strives to provide financial freedom to the 130 million non-prime consumers in the U.S. who are underserved by traditional banks.”

Harvison has been with Elevate and its predecessor for more than 17 years and has served as CEO since 2019. In this role, he is focused on operational and financial performance while overseeing Elevate’s brands and bank relationships. He has also recently been named a finalist for the Fort Worth Chamber’s 2021 Susan Halsey Executive Leadership award.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Finalists were evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.0 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $8.2 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elevate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005039/en/

