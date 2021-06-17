Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

ISO Education Program Now Available for Insurers to Self-Host Within Their Learning Management Systems

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an evolving insurance workforce, insurers can now more efficiently onboard, train and develop employees on critical ISO solutions, thanks to Verisk (

VRSK, Financial), a leading global data analytics provider. ISO, a Verisk business, announced today that participating insurers can now integrate over 140 e-learning courses from ISO Education as part of their existing subscription.

The ISO Education curriculum includes deep dives into ISO’s industry-leading insurance pricing solutions and policy programs and related products such as Mozart Forms Composer, Risk Analyzer and DataCube, created by the same subject matter experts who built and support them.

ISO Education has already helped train nearly 7,000 insurance professionals, resulting in more than 15,000 course enrollments. The new functionality allows insurers to centralize their training resources and better manage the progress of employees towards their learning goals. Five insurers have recently embraced the functionality, implementing over 110 courses—nearly 55 hours of instructional content—in their learning environments.

Supporting the insurance industry’s talent development, as retirements loom
Over the next 15 years, half of the current insurance workforce will retire, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s America Works Report. This “retirement cliff” will leave more than 400,000 open positions unfilled, as less than a quarter of the industry is under the age of 35, the report explains.

“The insurance workforce is in the midst of an unprecedented demographic transformation as workers retire and a new generation fills the ranks,” said Scott West, vice president and managing director of ISO Core Lines Customer Strategy. “Developing this new talent while ensuring current employees have the product knowledge they need of the ISO policy programs that help support their businesses can be a huge resource drain. By leveraging the new functionality, insurers can expand their training with efficiency and customize learning plans to meet their specific needs.”

In the past two years, enrollment in ISO Education has grown 78 percent and the number of courses in the curriculum has nearly doubled. Verisk will continue this aggressive investment in 2021 with new courses on ISO’s General Liability, Property, Personal Auto, and Personal Inland Marine programs, among others.

To learn more, please visit https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/iso-education/

About Verisk
Verisk (

VRSK, Financial) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert
[email protected]
551-204-6592

ti?nf=ODI1NTYwMyM0MjQ2MTczIzIwMDUxMTQ=
1c49182c-1802-4c16-abc6-ea7c13e5a43f

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment