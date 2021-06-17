Logo
Medallia Partners with New Metrics to Expand Operations in the Middle East

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Medallia%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a partnership with New+Metrics, a leading provider of experience management solutions and services in the Middle East. Under the agreement, New Metrics will resell Medallia software and provide professional services.

“Our mission at New Metrics is to create flawless brand experiences for leading organizations across the Middle East,” said Mohamad El-Hinnawi, Partner and Practice Leader for Experience Management and Digital Transformation at New Metrics. “We are thrilled to partner with a like-minded leader in customer and employee experience to bring Medallia technology to market across the region.”

With the new partnership, New Metrics can combine its extensive experience in designing and implementing customer experience programs with market-leading technology from Medallia to help brands across the Middle East create great experiences for customers and employees. To facilitate access and compliance, Medallia solutions will be hosted on local servers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

El-Hinnawi continued, “Now that a global leader like Medallia will be hosted on local servers in the KSA, we are certain that the value provided to our clients in both the public and private sectors will be realized faster. It will also put our clients in a better position to achieve their citizen and customer-centric objectives in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

“Medallia Partners are an extension of our team, playing an important part of our development and growth, helping us create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees,” said Medallia Senior Vice President of Channels & Alliances Steve Vierra. “We are thrilled to launch the partnership with New Metrics to help our joint customers deliver exceptional experiences for customers, employees, patients, and citizens.”

For more information on Medallia solutions available from New Metrics, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newmetrics.net%2F.

For more information on Medallia, visit www.medallia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005032r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005032/en/

