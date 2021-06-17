WestRock Introduces EverGrow™ Fiber-Based Produce Packaging Collection

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, has announced an expansion of its produce packaging offerings with the launch of its EverGrow™ Collection.

WestRock has achieved a proprietary approach for a produce packaging collection made using sustainably sourced wood fiber. WestRock EverGrow packaging is curbside recyclable when emptied and flattened, supporting the company’s ambition to reduce waste and build a 100 percent reusable, recyclable and compostable product portfolio.

“WestRock’s new EverGrow Collection is an excellent example of how we are innovating to improve the sustainability of our products while helping our customers meet their sustainability goals,” said Patrick Kivits, president of Consumer Packaging at WestRock. “We’ve leveraged our material science, structural design and packaging automation expertise to develop a collection of truly differentiated packaging solutions for our produce customers that are functional, recyclable and eye-catching.”

WestRock has worked with growers and retailers for generations to provide highly differentiated, fiber-based corrugated packaging and automation solutions. The EverGrow Collection is a natural extension. Its baskets, carriers, punnets and tills have been thoughtfully designed for easy stacking, operational efficiencies and superior branding at retail.

WestRock customer Niagara Orchards and Vineyard Corp was able to utilize these design features when the company launched its new paperboard produce carriers last year.

“We set out to deliver a 100% recyclable and sustainable container for the industry that is easy to pack, stack and handle,” said Spenser Greenfield, General Manager of Niagara Orchard and Vineyard Corp. “With the help from WestRock, we at Niagara Orchard and Vineyard Corp are now doing our part to move the produce industry away from plastic.”

For more information about WestRock’s EverGrow Collection, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsolutions.westrock.com%2FEverGrow-Collection.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

