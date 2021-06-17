Logo
Intrado Life & Safety to Host 2nd Annual Virtual Public Safety Event: 911 Live | The Frontline

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Event to be held June 29, 2021, featuring live panel discussions, real world experiences, and interactive Q&A with eminent leaders in the public safety industry

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, will host a live one-day virtual event for the public safety community that will explore the emerging technologies and trends impacting the future of emergency communications. This event is free to anyone interested in public safety.

911 Live | The Frontline will convene a variety of stakeholders, thought leaders and professionals within the public safety and emergency communications community. The event will consist of four sessions with topics spanning the impact of Smart Cities on 911, public safety’s transition to cloud-based technologies, opportunities to better leverage geographic information systems (“GIS”), and how to unlock the potential of non-voice emergency services.

The live virtual event will be broadcast using Intrado Studio, allowing attendees to engage in expert-led, interactive sessions with live Q&A. Sessions include:

  • Leveraging Smart City Data to Deliver Safer Outcomes – Join the discussion to learn how critical emergency preparedness data can be aggregated to provide greater situational awareness to better deliver life-saving results.
  • Cloud-Based Call Handling: Is the Market Ready? Are You Ready? – Learn how to overcome common public safety technology challenges with Software as a Service (SaaS) call handling options to optimize resources, deliver lower operational costs, and facilitate efficient deployment of new features, functions, and channels.
  • Next Generation 911 Puts GIS on the Map – Understand specific uses, new opportunities, and the critical role GIS plays in 911 through real-world experiences.
  • Exploring the Potential of Non-Voice Emergency Services – Experts describe the potential text and video-based calling offer for emergency services and how this will progress the future of public safety communication.

“We owe it to our citizens to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible to ensure public safety. With ever-evolving technology and the critical role our telecommunicators and first responders play in society, 911 Live will explore how we can impact public safety today as well as tomorrow,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “We will be talking about a variety of perspectives and will explore forward-looking technology connections plus best practices for tried and tested solutions, offering topics for anyone interested in public safety.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

911 Live | The Frontline: 911 Live | The Frontline


Register today to reserve your virtual seat at: intrado.com/911-live-2021.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402-716-6578


