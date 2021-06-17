Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Community+Enhancement+Collaboration%2C+Inc. (CEC), a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating food insecurity in Broward County, Florida, has received the 28th annual Monroe E. Trout Premier Cares Award and a $100,000 cash prize from Premier+Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company.

Sponsored by Premier and its alliance of more than 4,100 hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations, the Premier Cares Award recognizes exemplary efforts by nonprofit community organizations to improve the health of populations in need.

CEC is a grassroots organization established 17 years ago by a local resident and Black woman, Nadine McCrea, to address the food insecurity needs of diverse low- and moderate-income families in her community. CEC partners with social service agencies, local municipalities and healthcare providers to meet families’ needs and improve access to nutritious food, financial assistance, job training, clothing, internet and more. Last year, CEC generated an average of 3.2 referrals per household for additional community resources and helped 9 percent of its clients reach food security.

“CEC started as a food pantry in my home and has grown to serve more than 37,000 people per year, supported entirely by volunteers,” said McCrea, Founder and President of Community Enhancement Collaboration and a Broward County resident for more than 40 years. “Because of our efforts, fewer children wonder where their next meal will come from, fewer residents will be late to pay bills and more of my neighbors will have access to healthcare. It’s an honor to be recognized by Premier for our efforts, and we look forward to expanding our services to ensure the health of our community continues improving.”

For more than a decade, McCrea and CEC have partnered with Memorial+Healthcare+System, a Premier member based in Hollywood, Florida, on community initiatives and improvement projects that expand access to care and critical resources. CEC helps its clients determine eligibility for government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, has connected individuals seeking a medical home with Memorial and provides input into the Community Health Needs Assessment.

“CEC is an inspiration, demonstrably closing gaps in disparities and establishing a bedrock of safety and wellness for thousands,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “We know that social determinants of health, including food insecurity and access to basic necessities, can stand in the way of optimal health and upward mobility. We are honored to support and advance the work of CEC as its team of volunteers extends a lifeline to underserved populations in their communities.”

A panel of national healthcare leaders selects the Premier Cares Award winner each year. The program spotlights community-based healthcare initiatives and helps other organizations learn to replicate activities, as well as provides funding support to help winners advance their programs and services. To date, the Cares program has provided more than $3 million to more than 100 organizations nationwide.

Premier has presented the Cares Award annually since 1991, when it was created by Monroe E. Trout, MD, former CEO of American Healthcare Systems, one of Premier’s heritage organizations. The competition is open to nonprofit organizations that have been in existence for more than two years, are providing creative solutions to health status improvement, can provide documentation of outcomes and impact on a specific population, and have programs that can be replicated in other communities.

About Community Enhancement Collaboration, Inc. (CEC)

Community+Enhancement+Collaboration%2C+Inc.’s founder Nadine McCrea never adopted a one-dimensional approach to helping those who needed help. Always with an untiring spirit of sharing and caring and lifelong commitment, CEC leads efforts to address public health and safety issues, and has been able to enhance access to financial assistance, nutritious food, baby items, computers in the household, food pantry based on client preferences, child safety car seats, homebound food delivery, food drive-via extensive distribution, job training and placement of volunteers and seniors, bike initiatives, back-to-school supplies, disaster/hunger relief blankets for the homeless, adopt-a-house, partner scholarships, basic computer training for seniors, volunteer give-back program, clothing/toy/food/turkey drives and holiday meals, among others. Together with volunteers and partners, CEC leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our community.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier%26rsquo%3Bs+blog for more information about the company.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005044r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005044/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment