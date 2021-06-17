Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize

Community+Enhancement+Collaboration%2C+Inc. (CEC), a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating food insecurity in Broward County, Florida, has received the 28th annual Monroe E. Trout Premier Cares Award and a $100,000 cash prize from Premier+Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company.

Sponsored by Premier and its alliance of more than 4,100 hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations, the Premier Cares Award recognizes exemplary efforts by nonprofit community organizations to improve the health of populations in need.

CEC is a grassroots organization established 17 years ago by a local resident and Black woman, Nadine McCrea, to address the food insecurity needs of diverse low- and moderate-income families in her community. CEC partners with social service agencies, local municipalities and healthcare providers to meet families’ needs and improve access to nutritious food, financial assistance, job training, clothing, internet and more. Last year, CEC generated an average of 3.2 referrals per household for additional community resources and helped 9 percent of its clients reach food security.

“CEC started as a food pantry in my home and has grown to serve more than 37,000 people per year, supported entirely by volunteers,” said McCrea, Founder and President of Community Enhancement Collaboration and a Broward County resident for more than 40 years. “Because of our efforts, fewer children wonder where their next meal will come from, fewer residents will be late to pay bills and more of my neighbors will have access to healthcare. It’s an honor to be recognized by Premier for our efforts, and we look forward to expanding our services to ensure the health of our community continues improving.”

For more than a decade, McCrea and CEC have partnered with Memorial+Healthcare+System, a Premier member based in Hollywood, Florida, on community initiatives and improvement projects that expand access to care and critical resources. CEC helps its clients determine eligibility for government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, has connected individuals seeking a medical home with Memorial and provides input into the Community Health Needs Assessment.

“CEC is an inspiration, demonstrably closing gaps in disparities and establishing a bedrock of safety and wellness for thousands,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “We know that social determinants of health, including food insecurity and access to basic necessities, can stand in the way of optimal health and upward mobility. We are honored to support and advance the work of CEC as its team of volunteers extends a lifeline to underserved populations in their communities.”

A panel of national healthcare leaders selects the Premier Cares Award winner each year. The program spotlights community-based healthcare initiatives and helps other organizations learn to replicate activities, as well as provides funding support to help winners advance their programs and services. To date, the Cares program has provided more than $3 million to more than 100 organizations nationwide.

Premier has presented the Cares Award annually since 1991, when it was created by Monroe E. Trout, MD, former CEO of American Healthcare Systems, one of Premier’s heritage organizations. The competition is open to nonprofit organizations that have been in existence for more than two years, are providing creative solutions to health status improvement, can provide documentation of outcomes and impact on a specific population, and have programs that can be replicated in other communities.

About Community Enhancement Collaboration, Inc. (CEC)

Community+Enhancement+Collaboration%2C+Inc.’s founder Nadine McCrea never adopted a one-dimensional approach to helping those who needed help. Always with an untiring spirit of sharing and caring and lifelong commitment, CEC leads efforts to address public health and safety issues, and has been able to enhance access to financial assistance, nutritious food, baby items, computers in the household, food pantry based on client preferences, child safety car seats, homebound food delivery, food drive-via extensive distribution, job training and placement of volunteers and seniors, bike initiatives, back-to-school supplies, disaster/hunger relief blankets for the homeless, adopt-a-house, partner scholarships, basic computer training for seniors, volunteer give-back program, clothing/toy/food/turkey drives and holiday meals, among others. Together with volunteers and partners, CEC leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our community.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier%26rsquo%3Bs+blog for more information about the company.

