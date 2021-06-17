Logo
Turtle Beach's Innovative Neat Microphones Brand Reveals the Long-Awaited King Bee II XLR Microphone

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Neat+Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today unveiled the King+Bee%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+II analog XLR microphone. The King Bee II is the long-awaited successor to Neat Microphones’ original award-winning King Bee. Turtle Beach acquired Neat Microphones in January 2021, and the team – the former founders of Blue Microphones, the inventors of the first high-performance USB microphone, and pioneers behind other award-winning microphones that have revolutionized how professionals and consumers capture their voice, music, and more – have been getting ready to unveil the all-new King Bee II ever since. Neat Microphones’ King Bee II launches at participating retailers in North America and Europe this summer, and with its irresistible MSRP of $169.99, the King Bee II will quickly become one of the most useful and commanding mics in your hive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005253/en/

King_Bee_II_Front_Pop_Shock.jpg

The Neat King Bee II XLR microphone launches summer 2021 for a MSRP of $169.99, and includes the Beekeeper Shockmount and Honeycomb Pop Filter for unmatched high-quality recordings. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Neat is already very well known amongst musicians and recording artists, so the debut of the King Bee II – the anticipated follow-up to their original, coveted King Bee mic – and its $169.99 MSRP should have fans very, very excited,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re entering a $2.3 billion global microphone market with the absolute best team in microphones creating all-new high-quality products that will redefine what consumers should expect to pay. Neat’s King Bee II is the first of five all-new analog and digital USB microphone products launching this year.”

“We are so excited to finally talk about the new generation of high-quality Neat Microphones launching this year, beginning with our superstar product, the King Bee II,” said Skipper Wise, Founder of Neat Microphones and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “As a musician and recording artist myself, I can tell you first-hand that the King Bee II is unsurpassed in the sheer quality and performance of its recordings for the price. Our team – the same group that founded Blue Microphones and has been a pioneering force in microphone development for over 30 years – has been laser focused on ensuring our 2021 products improve on those that came before them, and that we are once again redefining the level of quality and performance in microphones at multiple price points.”

Whether you’re a musician, podcaster, or streamer, the King Bee II offers outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, and acoustic instruments shine with the King Bee II, and spoken word applications, from voiceovers to podcasting to streaming content, can be captured with crystal-clear clarity and depth. Thanks to customized Class-A discrete electronics, powerful design, and a precision, gold-sputtered condenser microphone capsule, what you hear at the output is what the King Bee II hears at its input.

For the latest information on the Neat Microphones lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neatmic.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005253r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005253/en/

